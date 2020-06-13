Ann Malinga's lockdown heartbreak: It's a harsh reality that my husband is not coming back
While the lockdown has been hard on many, Ann Malinga told TshisaLIVE that it has also left her grieving for her husband Robbie Malinga and seeking medical attention for her heartache.
Robbie died in December 2017, and Ann and her children are struggling to fill the void in their lives. She told TshisaLIVE that it’s difficult for the family to come to terms with the fact that they won’t ever see him again.
“At the beginning of the lockdown I struggled a lot and had to seek medical help. It was a harsh reality that my husband is not coming back and whatever I’m faced with I’m on my own.
“The children depend on me for love and emotional support. It affected us a lot, it’s a daily reminder that we are missing someone special in our lives. The lockdown has brought us closer than before.”
Ann said she realised her children were also vulnerable to the emotional impact of Robbie's death and so she made sure that she keeps them busy.
“I had to be more present and supportive to try protect them from the pandemic’s harmful effects and it took them a while to adjust. I keep them busy doing stimulating activities. I also had to seek professional help for anxiety attacks.”
Ann said that since the lockdown has been moved to level 3, she still works from home with her daughter Zanokuhle who attends online zoom classes every day.
She added that her son Robbie Junior attends school every Wednesday.