Ann Malinga's lockdown heartbreak: It's a harsh reality that my husband is not coming back

While the lockdown has been hard on many, Ann Malinga told TshisaLIVE that it has also left her grieving for her husband Robbie Malinga and seeking medical attention for her heartache.

Robbie died in December 2017, and Ann and her children are struggling to fill the void in their lives. She told TshisaLIVE that it’s difficult for the family to come to terms with the fact that they won’t ever see him again.

“At the beginning of the lockdown I struggled a lot and had to seek medical help. It was a harsh reality that my husband is not coming back and whatever I’m faced with I’m on my own.

“The children depend on me for love and emotional support. It affected us a lot, it’s a daily reminder that we are missing someone special in our lives. The lockdown has brought us closer than before.”