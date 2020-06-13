TshisaLIVE

Shona Ferguson gushes over his 'miracle baby'

‘Doctors told me I could never have children of my own. God had other plans because he knew I needed you. My miracle baby’

13 June 2020 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Actor Shona Ferguson wishes his 'miracle' child, 18-year-old daughter Alicia, a happy birthday.
Actor Shona Ferguson wishes his 'miracle' child, 18-year-old daughter Alicia, a happy birthday.
Image: Tshepo Kekana

Actor Shona Ferguson has opened up about how doctors told him he and his wife Connie would never have children, but God had other plans for the couple.

Shona said he and Connie felt like they had survived all of life's adversities when they were blessed with their baby girl, Alicia Angel Ferguson. 

Taking a young trip down memory lane on his daughter's 18th birthday, the actor took to Instagram to recall the day when he was honoured with the blessing of finally becoming a father.

“My baby is 18 today ... happy birthday my angel. True story, doctors told me I could never have children of my own. God had other plans because he knew I needed you.

“My miracle baby. Daddy loves you more than you will ever know. I was right there when you came into this world and I will always be there whenever you need me. Sharp fede. Happy birthday Juice. I love you baby.”

Connie also wished her “twinny” and, in a heartfelt post, expressed how she was “lost for words” at her daughter reaching the milestone.

“18! Is that you? OMG how time flies! I’m lost for words. I’m just so so grateful. To have been blessed with a kindred soul.”

The actress went on to explain how Ali was meant to be born on her birthday, June 10, but she and Shona decided to have her earlier.

“Perfect you were, and oh so precious. We have watched you grow, and marvelled at your milestones. Special you are, with talents only God can give. Such a musical genius with rhythm so innate I often wonder if you are even real?!" read part of Connie's heartfelt post. 

View this post on Instagram

“18! Is that you?”👀🤣🤣🤣 . OMG how time flies! I’m lost for words! I’m just so so grateful!🙏🏾 To have been blessed with a kindred soul! Meant to be born on my birthday the 10th, @ferguson_films and I decided we wanted you to have your own special day, and welcomed you on June 7 2002. Perfect you were, and oh so precious! We have watched you grow, and marveled at your milestones! Special you are, with talents only God can give! Such a musical genius, with rhythm so innate I often wonder if you are even real! I love you my baby girl, and couldn’t be more proud of the responsible, loving, caring and super talented young lady you have become! You have so much to offer the world, and I can’t wait see God’s plan for your life unfold! Our miracle child, I bless God for you, and thank Him and you for choosing me!🙏🏾 I love you my Twinny Alicia Angel Ferguson, and wish you a very happy birthday and many more to come!🎂🎊🎉🎈🎁. . #aliturns18 #miraclebaby #queensareborninjune👑 #musicalgenius #thekid #shofede ❤️😍😘

A post shared by Connie Ferguson (@connie_ferguson) on

MORE

SK Khoza thanks mentor Shona Ferguson for words of wisdom

This time Shona Ferguson is the one "balancing" SK Khoza.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Shona Ferguson to Connie: You are my rock sharp fede van toeka af

I call her the blueprint. This is the face of consistency, the definition of strength and humility.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Connie Ferguson shares Setswana poem to calm Covid-19 fears

The veteran actress shared a touching poem by Thuto Prince Musomane that addresses the fears many people across the world have regarding the ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Soapie vacuum looms as 'The Queen' halts production

The Queen’s reign as DStv’s highest-rated soapie could be over.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Fans want Jub Jub to come fix 'Skeem Saam' cheater Kwaito TshisaLIVE
  2. Bontle Modiselle slams trolls targeting Priddy Ugly & their love! TshisaLIVE
  3. Masasa Mbangeni hits back at claims 'Scandal!' will go downhill without her TshisaLIVE
  4. Gareth Cliff on #BLM 'cancel culture': They will take away everything TshisaLIVE
  5. Prince Kaybee warns maybe now is not the time to buy property TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...
X