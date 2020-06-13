Shona Ferguson gushes over his 'miracle baby'
‘Doctors told me I could never have children of my own. God had other plans because he knew I needed you. My miracle baby’
Actor Shona Ferguson has opened up about how doctors told him he and his wife Connie would never have children, but God had other plans for the couple.
Shona said he and Connie felt like they had survived all of life's adversities when they were blessed with their baby girl, Alicia Angel Ferguson.
Taking a young trip down memory lane on his daughter's 18th birthday, the actor took to Instagram to recall the day when he was honoured with the blessing of finally becoming a father.
“My baby is 18 today ... happy birthday my angel. True story, doctors told me I could never have children of my own. God had other plans because he knew I needed you.
“My miracle baby. Daddy loves you more than you will ever know. I was right there when you came into this world and I will always be there whenever you need me. Sharp fede. Happy birthday Juice. I love you baby.”
My baby is 18 today ❤️ Happy Birthday my angel. True story - Doctors told me I could never have children of my own. GOD had other plans because he knew I needed you. My miracle baby. Daddy loves you more than you will ever know. I was right there when you came into this world and I will always be there whenever you need me. Sharp fede. Happy birthday Juice. I love you baby. #TheKID
Connie also wished her “twinny” and, in a heartfelt post, expressed how she was “lost for words” at her daughter reaching the milestone.
“18! Is that you? OMG how time flies! I’m lost for words. I’m just so so grateful. To have been blessed with a kindred soul.”
The actress went on to explain how Ali was meant to be born on her birthday, June 10, but she and Shona decided to have her earlier.
“Perfect you were, and oh so precious. We have watched you grow, and marvelled at your milestones. Special you are, with talents only God can give. Such a musical genius with rhythm so innate I often wonder if you are even real?!" read part of Connie's heartfelt post.
“18! Is that you?”👀🤣🤣🤣 . OMG how time flies! I’m lost for words! I’m just so so grateful!🙏🏾 To have been blessed with a kindred soul! Meant to be born on my birthday the 10th, @ferguson_films and I decided we wanted you to have your own special day, and welcomed you on June 7 2002. Perfect you were, and oh so precious! We have watched you grow, and marveled at your milestones! Special you are, with talents only God can give! Such a musical genius, with rhythm so innate I often wonder if you are even real! I love you my baby girl, and couldn’t be more proud of the responsible, loving, caring and super talented young lady you have become! You have so much to offer the world, and I can’t wait see God’s plan for your life unfold! Our miracle child, I bless God for you, and thank Him and you for choosing me!🙏🏾 I love you my Twinny Alicia Angel Ferguson, and wish you a very happy birthday and many more to come!🎂🎊🎉🎈🎁. . #aliturns18 #miraclebaby #queensareborninjune👑 #musicalgenius #thekid #shofede ❤️😍😘