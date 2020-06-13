Shona Ferguson gushes over his 'miracle baby'

Actor Shona Ferguson has opened up about how doctors told him he and his wife Connie would never have children, but God had other plans for the couple.

Shona said he and Connie felt like they had survived all of life's adversities when they were blessed with their baby girl, Alicia Angel Ferguson.

Taking a young trip down memory lane on his daughter's 18th birthday, the actor took to Instagram to recall the day when he was honoured with the blessing of finally becoming a father.

“My baby is 18 today ... happy birthday my angel. True story, doctors told me I could never have children of my own. God had other plans because he knew I needed you.

“My miracle baby. Daddy loves you more than you will ever know. I was right there when you came into this world and I will always be there whenever you need me. Sharp fede. Happy birthday Juice. I love you baby.”