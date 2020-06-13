TshisaLIVE

Thandy Matlaila won’t give up on her dream to play Lebo Mathosa

13 June 2020 - 11:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actress Thandy Matlaila has her heart set on playing the role of late singer Lebo Mathosa.
Image: Instagram/Thandy Matlaila

Actress Thandy Matlaila might have missed the opportunity to play the late iconic singer Lebo Mathosa in the most recent series about her life but she's nowhere near giving up and she's made it clear in her social media posts.

The actress opened up to her followers about the influence Lebo's life and times had on her as an artist and as a person. She has it on her vision board to one day play the role of the iconic Boom Shaka singer.

"I had/have so much respect for this woman and the impact she had on my career path; so petite yet so dynamic. She was #Free and comfortable in her own skin and body. She was unapologetic about who she was," Thandy said in her post.

She revealed that she had auditioned for the role in the #BETLeboMathosaStory. She added that while she didn't bag the role (Bahumi Madisakwane and KB Motsilanyane got the roles instead) she was forever grateful for that journey and the friendships she made.

"I loved every moment of that journey & I made wonderful memories and friends @ms_dippy. I remember how we’d yell at each other because we’re nervous about getting the routine right and she said 'f*** it, just get in there and do your thing, no one really knows what it’s supposed to look like anyway'.”

Check out her tribute posts.

