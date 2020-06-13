WATCH | Social media reacts to AKA’s Braai Show
AKA has finally shared a teaser from his upcoming The Braai Show, sending social media users into a wave of excitement.
The rapper launched his virtual TV channel, AKA TV, weeks ago, claiming he was set to drop amazing content for his viewers.
As many of his stans hopped onto the app, the rapper revealed the show will see him getting candid with popular Mzansi artists and personalities.
Earlier this week, the rapper released a minute-long video on his social media platforms to give his stans a glimpse of what is set to take place on the show.
In the teaser video, SA's well-known entertainers Scoop Makhathini, DJ Tira, Moozlie and Sbudaroc and transport minister Fikile Mbalula are seen chatting it up with the Jika hitmaker.
Judging from the video, the rapper plans to have real "deep" conversations with industry heavyweights while preparing food over a braai in the garden or in the kitchen.
THE BRAAI SHOW 🔥 🥩 WORLD PREMIERE ON #AKATV 📺📲 this WEDNESDAY 🚨 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/RkGwXk3Qka— AKA (@akaworldwide) June 7, 2020
Set to premiere on June 10, AKA will host Mzansi’s favourite minister as his first guest on the show.
Weeks ago the rapper said he launched the brand new platform for the Megacy, and promised to make it worth every cent of the R49 monthly subscription fee.
AKA also revealed how he dropped R5m for one show.
In an interview with Ms Cosmo on 5FM YouTube TV channel last month, AKA said the concept was his way of staying ahead during the lockdown.
"AKA TV was put together without the thought of quarantine or this whole thing happening. It just so happens that you've got to stay prepared and ahead of the curve.
"It was something I've always wanted to do. It just so happened that the whole thing came now, and it looks like I planned this whole thing but I did not plan for it to work out like this."
AKA said he spent serious racks to give his fan base the content they deserve, including a show that cost him millions to make.
"We've got another show that we're launching, I can't give you the name of the show now. We've spent about R5m on this show.
"It's actual TV production ,just like a Channel O and MTV Base would do, but this time it's on an AKA platform. For me to keep people interested, a TV- quality show is going to be the only way we keep people coming back for more."
Here are snaps from upcoming episodes of the show: