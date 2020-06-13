WATCH | Social media reacts to AKA’s Braai Show

AKA has finally shared a teaser from his upcoming The Braai Show, sending social media users into a wave of excitement.

The rapper launched his virtual TV channel, AKA TV, weeks ago, claiming he was set to drop amazing content for his viewers.

As many of his stans hopped onto the app, the rapper revealed the show will see him getting candid with popular Mzansi artists and personalities.

Earlier this week, the rapper released a minute-long video on his social media platforms to give his stans a glimpse of what is set to take place on the show.

In the teaser video, SA's well-known entertainers Scoop Makhathini, DJ Tira, Moozlie and Sbudaroc and transport minister Fikile Mbalula are seen chatting it up with the Jika hitmaker.

Judging from the video, the rapper plans to have real "deep" conversations with industry heavyweights while preparing food over a braai in the garden or in the kitchen.