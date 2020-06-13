WATCH | Zoleka Mandela remembers her daughter Zenani in touching tribute
‘Happy 23rd birthday to my daughter in heaven’
Zoleka Mandela has chosen to remember her daughter in a touching tribute on what would have been Zenani's 23rd birthday.
The grieving mother commemorated the memory of her daughter who died in a car accident in 2010 through a series of her pictures on Instagram.
Zoleka shared a series of pictures of Zenani, including one of her with her great grandfather and political icon Nelson Mandela.
With Brandy's Missing You as the soundtrack of her tribute, Zoleka captioned her emotional post saying, “Happy 23rd birthday to my daughter in heaven.”
It's been 10 years since her 13-year-old daughter was tragically killed in a car accident and the star is using her pain to educate people on the effects of drunken driving and the importance of road safety.
Speaking to Egypt Today in March, Zoleka blamed influencers for not doing enough to advise on the importance of adhering to road safety measures across the continent.
Being at the forefront of worldwide campaigns, Zoleka explained that she called on African leaders to listen to stories of those who become victims of road accidents, urging the need for children's safety on their journey to school.
“My grandparents fought against the status quo for justice and equality, and I hope, through the Mandela name, I will never stop fighting for our children everywhere around the world.”
Though she may appear stronger now with a mission at hand, in 2018 Zoleka opened up about suffering from depression.