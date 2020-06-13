WATCH | Zoleka Mandela remembers her daughter Zenani in touching tribute

Zoleka Mandela has chosen to remember her daughter in a touching tribute on what would have been Zenani's 23rd birthday.

The grieving mother commemorated the memory of her daughter who died in a car accident in 2010 through a series of her pictures on Instagram.

Zoleka shared a series of pictures of Zenani, including one of her with her great grandfather and political icon Nelson Mandela.

With Brandy's Missing You as the soundtrack of her tribute, Zoleka captioned her emotional post saying, “Happy 23rd birthday to my daughter in heaven.”