DJ Zinhle to Ami Faku: When I feel like my spirit is dying, I listen to your music

Ever had a day that seems like it will never end, when the sun just refuses to shine?

DJ Zinhle can relate. She has revealed that listening to Ami Faku’s songs uplift her spirit when she is feeling down.

Zinhle recently popped up on Ami's mentions to brighten her day and speak about the impact her music has had on her. She added that Ami's music keeps her going and make her feel alive again.

“Whenever I feel like my spirit is dying, I listen to your music. It helps feel alive again,” she wrote.