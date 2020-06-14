Somizi on 2010 World Cup saving his career: 'I was counted down and out'

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has credited his 2010 Fifa World Cup gig for saving his career.

The outspoken media personality, who is not shy to talk about his highs and lows, shared on Instagram how being the choreographer for the World Cup resurrected his spirit and self-esteem.

"Today marks 10 years since the day that made history not only for us South Africans, but Africa."

Somizi revealed the event was an awakening moment for him.

"Something that a lot of people don't know is that this day changed my life for the better. It resurrected my spirit, my career and my self-esteem"

The flamboyant media personality said he was going through the most until world-renowned composer Lebo M, who was the creative producer for the World Cup, gave him a shot to spearhead the dancing team.

"If you read my book you will remember what I mean by this. Before this day I was counted down and out by some, until this man in the picture with me saw something I had completely buried.

"I had given up on ever choreographing anything when he called me and said, 'Somizi I would like you to be the head choreographer for the Fifa World Cup opening and closing ceremony, and I know you can do it'."

Somizi jumped at the opportunity.

"Not once did I say that's too big. I said bring it on. I'll forever be grateful for the opportunity to work with the entire team that put together a history-making event."