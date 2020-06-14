TshisaLIVE

'The level of violence against women is beyond just alcohol consumption,' says Les Da Chef

14 June 2020 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Lesego "Les Da Chef" Semenya has spoken out on femicide in the country.
Lesego "Les Da Chef" Semenya has spoken out on femicide in the country.
Image: Via Lesdachef's Instagram

Celebrity chef Lesego “Les Da Chef” Semenya has weighed in on gender-based violence in SA, claiming that SA's issues run deeper than just alcohol consumption.

Gender-based violence and femicide have dominated headlines this week after the deaths of Tshegofatso Pule and Naledi Phangindawo reignited calls for the government to take action.

Tshegofatso was found hanging from a tree in an open veld in Roodepoort on Monday after going missing last week. She was eight months pregnant.

Naledi was attacked while attending a cultural function over the weekend in KwaNonqaba, Mossel Bay.

The murders also sparked a debate on whether alcohol was to blame for the violence.

Lesego took to Twitter to claim that “the level of violence and hatred for women is beyond just alcohol consumption”.

He said that men around the world drink, but they do not murder at the rate SA men do.

“Men all over the world drink alcohol but they don't go out and kill women on the levels we do in SA. The issue isn't booze, this thing in SA runs much deeper and needs serious focus and strategy,” he said.

He called for a separate investigations unit to be set up to deal with gender-based violence.

“A separate section on the same level as the Hawks, independent from cops but legally backed by laws and government, solely focused on this issue. Where women will feel safe and know they will be heard. Where whistle-blowers will be listened to. We need proper structures,” he explained.

He also shaded the ministry of women, youth and persons with disabilities, asking what power it had.

READ MORE

Lerato Sengadi: We have a better chance of surviving Covid-19 than femicide

Socialite Babalwa Mneno added her voice to the outcry, claiming that “being a black woman in SA is worse than being a black man in the US”.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Boity warns SA men: 'You do not own our bodies'

Boity has a major reminder for ALL men!
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Hulisani Ravele & Zozi Tunzi livid over femicide, plead with president to take action

Stars turn to the president for help.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Shona Ferguson gushes over his 'miracle baby' TshisaLIVE
  2. Fans want Jub Jub to come fix 'Skeem Saam' cheater Kwaito TshisaLIVE
  3. Masasa Mbangeni hits back at claims 'Scandal!' will go downhill without her TshisaLIVE
  4. Ann Malinga's lockdown heartbreak: It's a harsh reality that my husband is not ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Is Nasty C’s new single any good? Here’s what fans think TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...
X