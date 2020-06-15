'I nearly died’ - AKA responds to claims that Boity is a better rapper
Rapper AKA has laughed off suggestions that rapper Boity may be a better rapper than him, bringing slips to prove his lyrical genius.
The rapper's skills were recently called into question when he dropped a freestyle on Stogie-T's online platform.
While many praised the verse, some claimed he should just call it a day.
AKA responded to a fan defending him, telling the follower that one of his critics had even claimed that Boity was a better rapper than him.
“Someone said Boity is a better rapper than me ... I nearly died,” AKA said.
Someone said Boity is a better rapper than me ... I nearly died 🤣 https://t.co/JNt7Jdok5C— AKA (@akaworldwide) June 12, 2020
The tweet soon went viral, sparking a fierce debate among hip-hop heads and landing both musos on the Twitter trends list.
If Boity is better rapper than AKA then Faith Nketsi is better rapper than Cassper Nyovest pic.twitter.com/DfIRzbOsll— 🌻 (@Worldwide_112) June 13, 2020
Dont tell me about AKA who freestyled using a phone, he can be buried alive by boity. Including rouge .— STHEBE (@sthebeworldwide) June 12, 2020
I love Boity and I don't like AKA that much but we can't lie to OURSELVES, hate side aside. Super Mega is a better Rapper, Boity is though also better than 70% of niggaz in the Hip Hop industry, NO LIE, she's even better than Emtee because he is more of a Pop nigga pic.twitter.com/9IZr1VDQJ9— KING XL (@Lindo_Xolo) June 12, 2020
The rapper was also criticised by Simphiwe Dana for his comments.
“You’re a great rapper and lyricist! Better than most. I don’t like how you embarrass women who have loved you. Now you bring your daughter into the fray. From your big sister,” Simphiwe wrote in response to the tweet.
AKA also addressed those who shaded his bars, suggesting that he might be taken for granted.
“The problem might be that I’ve been around for over 10 years. To many, this AKA is the only one they know,” he said.
He added that he had dropped loads of bangers with great lyrics, and brought receipts to back up his claim.
“Do you see what it took? Is it clearer? ... who you see? When you look in the mirror? ... all the dreams and fantasies they come together. I’ll be shining like a diamond that’s forever” .... is that lyricism or nah?— AKA (@akaworldwide) June 12, 2020
We want the old AKA ... ok, then. The old AKA said ... “Now we the main attraction they clap for us, waiting in my downfall, ground floor ... UP.” 🤣🤣🤣 ...— AKA (@akaworldwide) June 12, 2020