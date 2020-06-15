TshisaLIVE

'I nearly died’ - AKA responds to claims that Boity is a better rapper

15 June 2020 - 18:00 By Kyle Zeeman
AKA laughed off the comparison.
Image: Via AKA's Instagram
Image: Via AKA's Instagram

Rapper AKA has laughed off suggestions that rapper Boity may be a better rapper than him, bringing slips to prove his lyrical genius.

The rapper's skills were recently called into question when he dropped a freestyle on Stogie-T's online platform.

While many praised the verse, some claimed he should just call it a day.

AKA responded to a fan defending him, telling the follower that one of his critics had even claimed that Boity was a better rapper than him.

“Someone said Boity is a better rapper than me ... I nearly died,” AKA said. 

The tweet soon went viral, sparking a fierce debate among hip-hop heads and landing both musos on the Twitter trends list.

The rapper was also criticised by Simphiwe Dana for his comments. 

“You’re a great rapper and lyricist! Better than most. I don’t like how you embarrass women who have loved you. Now you bring your daughter into the fray. From your big sister,” Simphiwe wrote in response to the tweet.

AKA also addressed those who shaded his bars, suggesting that he might be taken for granted.

“The problem might be that I’ve been around for over 10 years. To many, this AKA is the only one they know,” he said.

He added that he had dropped loads of bangers with great lyrics, and brought receipts to back up his claim.


