'I nearly died’ - AKA responds to claims that Boity is a better rapper

Rapper AKA has laughed off suggestions that rapper Boity may be a better rapper than him, bringing slips to prove his lyrical genius.

The rapper's skills were recently called into question when he dropped a freestyle on Stogie-T's online platform.

While many praised the verse, some claimed he should just call it a day.

AKA responded to a fan defending him, telling the follower that one of his critics had even claimed that Boity was a better rapper than him.

“Someone said Boity is a better rapper than me ... I nearly died,” AKA said.