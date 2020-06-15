Kgomotso Christopher and Michelle Botes return to screens in new series

Just weeks after leaving e.tv's hit soapie Scandal!, Kgomotso Christopher is set to return to small screens in the new M-Net telenovela Legacy.

The show, set in the fast-lane world of investment billionaires, launches in September and is produced by The River creators Tshedza Pictures.

“Imagine the machiavellian mega-rich characters living dysfunctional lives in the award-winning HBO series Succession in a fresh, distinctly South African context. Add a daily dose of The Bold and The Beautiful, colour the concoction with pure escapism in the topical and aspirational style of the best Brazilian telenovelas, and you have Legacy in a nutshell,” Jan du Plessis, director: M-Net Channels, said in a statement.