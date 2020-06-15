Kgomotso Christopher and Michelle Botes return to screens in new series
Just weeks after leaving e.tv's hit soapie Scandal!, Kgomotso Christopher is set to return to small screens in the new M-Net telenovela Legacy.
The show, set in the fast-lane world of investment billionaires, launches in September and is produced by The River creators Tshedza Pictures.
“Imagine the machiavellian mega-rich characters living dysfunctional lives in the award-winning HBO series Succession in a fresh, distinctly South African context. Add a daily dose of The Bold and The Beautiful, colour the concoction with pure escapism in the topical and aspirational style of the best Brazilian telenovelas, and you have Legacy in a nutshell,” Jan du Plessis, director: M-Net Channels, said in a statement.
A Definate Must See #LegacySA Starring The Legendary Marie-Anne Barlow And @kgchristopher As Dineo Price. #DstvMnet pic.twitter.com/wYuA5oe7wm— Queer 🌈🏳️🌈👬 (@Piet_Masemola) June 14, 2020
Kgomotso will play the role of Dineo, a “beautiful yet tragic second wife with a heart of gold beneath all the Gucci”.
She will be joined by Michelle Botes, Mary-Anne Barlow, David Jeftha and Deon Lotz.
Kgomotso told fans that she was honoured to be working with Michelle again, after both actresses' stint on Isidingo.
“Grew up watching and learning from her. That I eventually got to work with her on one show and now we're reunited ... a blessing,” she said.
Grew up watching and learning from her. That I eventually got to work with her on one show and now we're reunited 🤭...a blessing #LegacySA https://t.co/nHmqqzbojh— Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) June 14, 2020
Speaking to TshisaLIVE last month ahead of her departure on Scandal!, Kgomotso said she was excited about pursuing other projects and had been auditioning for “everything under the sun”.
“I wanted to see myself get a moment to play it out there in whichever form it presents itself, whether it's a TV show or stage work or teaching. I will be grabbing anything and everything that will help grow my craft and my artistry.”