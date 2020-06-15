TshisaLIVE

Lerato Kganyago delivers stinging clapback to tweep for discrediting her hard work

15 June 2020 - 13:00 By Masego Seeemela
Lerato Kganyago doesn't have time for haters.
Lerato Kganyago doesn't have time for haters.
Image: Instagram/Lerato Kganyago

TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago set a social media user straight with a spicy clapback after the person claimed her “connections” got her to where she is today. 

Referring to a picture of Lerato locking hands with her relatives, former SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago and Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago, the tweep asked whether “connections help elevate you to certain positions, or is your talent enough?”

Lerato made sure to remind the tweep of how hard she worked for her career and alluded that he couldn't stand seeing a woman win, which was why he came for her. 

“I love how it’s men that discredit women’s hard work. You have all erased my journey, my groundwork, my struggles, how long it took me to be here. Because your masculinity won’t allow a woman to succeed on her own! I feel sorry for the women in your lives.”

She also called out the tweep's behaviour as abuse, as he was doing nothing but throwing his masculinity around. 

“FYI this is abuse starts because your masculinity can’t stand that a woman did it on her own! As a journalist, I thought you would have done your research! Failed dismally.”

While some felt that Lerato was being “unnecessary” bringing up masculinity, she revealed that the two relatives she was seen pictured with came into her life later on in her career.  

“You don’t even know how I’m related to these people. How late they came into my life, where and how I was raised. Do you know I didn't have money for tertiary? Do you know I worked five years with no pay? Do you know how my family struggled? FOH with your bitterness ...”

MORE

Lerato Sengadi: We have a better chance of surviving Covid-19 than femicide

Socialite Babalwa Mneno added her voice to the outcry, claiming that “being a black woman in SA is worse than being a black man in the US”.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Pearl Modiadie defends Lerato K: Don’t bring others down on my TL!

Pearl Modiadie isn't here for all the negativity on social media!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Anele Mdoda: 'I wonder who the George Floyd of SA women will be'

‘I wonder who our George Floyd as South African women will be. A brutal death of one woman where even men will hit the streets and say enough.."
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Lerato K slams gossipmongers amid claims her split was 'bogus'

"The people involved haven’t uttered a word but you keep running with gossip as facts"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

