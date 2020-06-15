Lerato Kganyago delivers stinging clapback to tweep for discrediting her hard work

TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago set a social media user straight with a spicy clapback after the person claimed her “connections” got her to where she is today.

Referring to a picture of Lerato locking hands with her relatives, former SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago and Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago, the tweep asked whether “connections help elevate you to certain positions, or is your talent enough?”

Lerato made sure to remind the tweep of how hard she worked for her career and alluded that he couldn't stand seeing a woman win, which was why he came for her.

“I love how it’s men that discredit women’s hard work. You have all erased my journey, my groundwork, my struggles, how long it took me to be here. Because your masculinity won’t allow a woman to succeed on her own! I feel sorry for the women in your lives.”