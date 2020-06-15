Murdered Sibongiseni Gabada was key member of the 'Zola 7' team

Musician and actor Zola is devastated by the death of Sibongiseni Gabada whose body was found stuffed into a sports bag.

The musician, real name Bonginkosi Dlamini, worked with Gabada, 36, during the last season of his show, Zola 7. The television show, presented by Zola, aired on SABC1 between 2002 and 2010. It helped young people realise their dreams.

Gabada had been missing for two weeks when her body was found outside the shack of a person who was close to her on May 29 in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

“I was actually with her when I resigned from my show,” Zola told TimesLIVE on Monday. After that most of my crew, including her, had to find work elsewhere. Maybe things would have turned out differently. She handled my office and all my social media [accounts].”