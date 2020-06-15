SK Khoza has a message for the Fergusons' haters

SK's young shout out comes after the Fergusons were widely criticised on social media for “ill-treatment” allegations made by former The Queen cop Captain Sthembiso Radebe, played by Mlamli Mangcala.

In an open letter circulating on social media, Mlamli alleged that the producers made empty promises on his salary adjustments which resulted in him losing his car and that he was on the verge of losing his house in Cape Town as well.

The actor claimed his pay was only increased by R100 twice after he asked them to look at his rates, including travelling and accommodation, as he is based in Cape Town.

In a radio interview on Metro FM, Mlamli reiterated his comments that the Fergusons accommodated him at the Khoza Mansion, however, he said they made him share a bed with the caretaker.

The Fergusons have continuously been dominating headlines when it comes to the exits of some of their most loved characters, from Mara Louw, to Rami Chuene, Dineo Langa and most recently Mlamli.

While SK was giving them love and support, Shona thanked him for being truthful, even with all the naysayers on the socials.

“Thank you King. You speak your truth and because it’s good and positive, Nobody will believe you. You will be crucified for saying something good. If it were negative, destructive and aimed at tearing down another, you would be celebrated. Such is the world we live in. I appreciate you. Salute.”

Connie replied saying, “Thank you #sterring. Not many are brave enough to stand for the #truth! A sad reality ... but the truth always sees the light. Pity it’s not celebrated as much! I salute you with your mawashageri kick come back!”

The Fergusons refused to comment on the allegations, after TshisaLIVE made numerous attempts to give them a right of reply.