Tumi Morake on speaking out against racism: I was told to decide if I'm a comedian or politician

Radio host Tumi Morake has reflected back to a time when she was ridiculed and asked whether she was a comedian or a politician after she called out racism on air.

In 2017, Tumi was labelled a racist and allegedly received death threats after she weighed in on a radio show discussion about Steve Hofmeyr by comparing apartheid to a bully taking a child's bicycle, and then the child being made to share the bicycle.

Tumi also faced a hearing at the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA, and was accused of inciting hate speech, which she was cleared of.

Now, three years later, Tumi has revisited the moment and lifted the lid on how she was asked whether she was a comedian or a politician because of her racial views in SA.

“I was once told to decide if I am a comedian or a politician. I’m Black. And a Woman. My very existence is political.”