TshisaLIVE

Viewers cancel 'Uyajola’s' 'trash' Joseph for cheating on his wife for being 'infertile'

15 June 2020 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Fans wanted Jub Jub to sort out Joseph.
Fans wanted Jub Jub to sort out Joseph.
Image: Instagram/ Jub Jub

It takes a lot to shock Uyajola fans, who by now have probably seen it all, but many were left with their jaws on the floor on Sunday when malume Joseph appeared on the show.

Ntombee Ngcobo took over hosting duties from Jub Jub and quickly searched out Joseph.

Malume was out here cheating on his wife and claimed that she was doing the same.

He said that ma was unable to have children and he found a “producer” who could. Still, he refused to settle for one woman.

“I want them both. She's a producer and we have a child together,” he said.

Malume even wanted Ntombee's contact to “talk” about the situation a little more.

It was all too much for fans, who flooded social media with memes and messages slamming Joseph.

They said that infertility is serious and malume was “trash” for disrespecting his wife live on TV.

Others called on Jub Jub to return to the show and give Joseph a proper talking to.

MORE

Fans want Jub Jub to come fix 'Skeem Saam' cheater Kwaito

And just like that, a main becomes a side.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

IN MEMES | 'Uyajola' fans can't believe how Puleng cleaned her cheating man out!

Aus' Puleng was obvs not here for games because sis packed everything she owned! Wena pots, wena blankets, wena 2-plate stove... alles!
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Uyajola: Moja Love hits back at claims it is ‘selling criminality as entertainment’

While many were entertained by Sunday night's episode, it led to several complaints on social media that it was too violent
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

IN MEMES | Tweeps can’t believe Jub Jub caught some fists for 'Uyajola 99'

The episode was one of the most violent 'Uyajola 99' fans have ever seen!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Shona Ferguson gushes over his 'miracle baby' TshisaLIVE
  2. Ann Malinga's lockdown heartbreak: It's a harsh reality that my husband is not ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi on 2010 World Cup saving his career: 'I was counted down and out' TshisaLIVE
  4. Masasa Mbangeni hits back at claims 'Scandal!' will go downhill without her TshisaLIVE
  5. Is Nasty C’s new single any good? Here’s what fans think TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...
X