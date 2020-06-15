Viewers cancel 'Uyajola’s' 'trash' Joseph for cheating on his wife for being 'infertile'
It takes a lot to shock Uyajola fans, who by now have probably seen it all, but many were left with their jaws on the floor on Sunday when malume Joseph appeared on the show.
Ntombee Ngcobo took over hosting duties from Jub Jub and quickly searched out Joseph.
Malume was out here cheating on his wife and claimed that she was doing the same.
He said that ma was unable to have children and he found a “producer” who could. Still, he refused to settle for one woman.
“I want them both. She's a producer and we have a child together,” he said.
Malume even wanted Ntombee's contact to “talk” about the situation a little more.
It was all too much for fans, who flooded social media with memes and messages slamming Joseph.
They said that infertility is serious and malume was “trash” for disrespecting his wife live on TV.
Others called on Jub Jub to return to the show and give Joseph a proper talking to.
Ntate Joseph is a serial cheater. No remorse. No regrets. Just lame excuse of why he's cheating. Imagine telling your wife you went and got someone pregnant because she failed to, straight in her face and not even feel bad about it
When I thought I have seen it all on Uyajola 9/9 and then Ntato Joseph decides to ask for Uyajola 9/9 contacts
Joseph was confident enough to even ask for Uyajola 9/9 contact
Infertility is a serious problem which affects a lot of women, don't hurt women who are going through it.
Infertility is no joke and no one deserves to be cheated on because of it.
Imagine your man disrespecting you like this because you can't conceive.
Jub Jub is to #Uyajola99 what @AndileGaelesiwe is to Khumbulekhaya.
No further debate!
No further debate! pic.twitter.com/CncyIezB1f