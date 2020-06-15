Viewers cancel 'Uyajola’s' 'trash' Joseph for cheating on his wife for being 'infertile'

It takes a lot to shock Uyajola fans, who by now have probably seen it all, but many were left with their jaws on the floor on Sunday when malume Joseph appeared on the show.

Ntombee Ngcobo took over hosting duties from Jub Jub and quickly searched out Joseph.

Malume was out here cheating on his wife and claimed that she was doing the same.

He said that ma was unable to have children and he found a “producer” who could. Still, he refused to settle for one woman.

“I want them both. She's a producer and we have a child together,” he said.

Malume even wanted Ntombee's contact to “talk” about the situation a little more.

It was all too much for fans, who flooded social media with memes and messages slamming Joseph.

They said that infertility is serious and malume was “trash” for disrespecting his wife live on TV.

Others called on Jub Jub to return to the show and give Joseph a proper talking to.