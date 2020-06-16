Bonang's biggest lesson: 'Don’t trust anyone with anything in the industry'

Bonang has been in the world of showbiz for more than 18 years and has told TshisaLIVE that the most important lesson she has learnt is to trust no-one in the industry.

The media mogul, who started out as a presenter at 15 years old, has hosted some of the most prestigious events around the world and launched several major projects.

As she officially launched her limited Méthode Cap Classiques (MMC) line, The Prestige Reserve, to retail stores, she told TshisaLIVE that she has learnt to be careful about what she shares.

“Don’t trust anyone with anything in the industry. I tell my family absolutely everything,” she said.

The star said that fame had shown her not only what is important in life, but also who has your best interests at heart, adding that her family helps her “switch off from the negativity”.

“I have accepted the territory and what it comes with. You can't really complain when you know what to expect. There is a reality and how you adapt to it determines the outcomes. It is human to feel a little stressed, anxious or embarrassed. Going through something publicly is not nice but you adapt and move on.”

And while some criticised her for going into winemaking and she had had to fight to be heard in the boardroom, Bonang said her brand and credibility speaks for itself.

“Being the first to do anything, means that you will be met with reluctance. There were many times where people said I didn’t have credibility, I am just a talking head or just a face on TV. Because of that you have to work twice as hard to prove why you need to be there.

“Of course in the beginning when you are starting to build something, not a lot of people believe in you, but if you look at my credentials and my hard work over the years, I feel like I have proven myself.”