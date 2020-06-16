LISTEN | Rami Chuene on activism & speaking for the 'exploited or vulnerable'

Speaking to TshisaLIVE recently, Rami said she had always spoken out against those who don't treat actors properly, only that it has been amplified by social media.

“I have always been vocal about people who don’t treat artists properly. I have always been outspoken about that. I think right now what has made this particular saga is because of how Black Twitter works, all of a sudden everyone has something to say.

“But it is no different to what I said two years ago, what I said five years ago, what I said eight years ago, whether it was on social media or not. Everyone who knows me, know that it is important for artists, or employers and employees, to have mutual respect for what we are doing and coexist.”

Rami said she was also upset with the ministry of sport, arts and culture for not doing more to protect artists.

When asked how she would like to be remembered, Rami said she was not scared of speaking out and will probably always be remembered for raising her voice.

“I think I am a force. No-one would forget me, even if they tried,” she joked. “I think I would like to be remembered as a committed artist, a dedicated thespian and obviously someone who has always been ready to tackle any issues and be able to bring about change for the better of the arts.”

The star has a new role on BET Africa's new daily drama series Isono, playing the role of Jumima, an eccentric gossipmonger who doesn't speak her mind as often as Rami might.