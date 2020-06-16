Semi Tee: I dedicate my album to my mom as a token of appreciation

Semi Tee has dedicated his upcoming album I'm Only TweentyOne to his mom for being his biggest supporter from the start.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Semi said the album, which will be released on June 19, consists of 11 tracks featuring the likes of Focalistic, Kammu Dee, Njelic and more.

"I dedicate this album to my mother as a token of appreciation for the love and support she gave me from day one. She raised me single-handedly. I will always be grateful and do everything that I promised her," he said.

Semi said that it took him four years to learn how to produce his own unique style of amapiano. He believes his patience and passion is paying off.

"I really appreciate all the love and support that I’m receiving from my fans. I’m just an artist trying to use my talent to the best of my ability. I’m humbled that my home country loves what I do," he said

He added that Covid-19 affected him in getting more gigs and he missed an opportunity of performing in the UK.

"I'm planning on making more music to entertain my fans during the lockdown. I’m also working on my second project with Kammu Dee. We will be dropping our EP very soon - and many more."

He has already released two singles from his album - Mercedes featuring Focalistic and Stayla featuring Kammu Dee and Njelic.

"The singles are available on all digital platforms - I hope everyone likes them!" he added.