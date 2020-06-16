Zakes Bantwini has a message for young people this Youth Day

In commemoration of Youth Day, singer and producer Zakes Bantwini is using his influence to help motivate young people from disadvantaged backgrounds on the power of education.

Coming from humble beginnings to accomplishing a lot in the music scene, Zakes has expressed that if you keep to a goal of who you want to be, you can accomplish it.

“I am a result of coming from a poverty stricken background, to where I am today. So my life is a motivation. If you were to look into my life or watch my interviews, with that I don't even have to motivate you. My life itself is a clear indication that if you dream, you become what you want to be,” he told TshisaLIVE.

Zakes explained that though fame seemed nice, getting an education is essential.

“Everything that you want to do you need some sort of education for you to excel in it. So, with just great talent you can only be just that great ... but with that great talent plus schooling, you become even more amazing. It's like greatness on steroids.

“That's why, as young people, school is important so that you are able to sustain yourself throughout your life. You don't want to be called a one-hit wonder and fall out on any business you've embarked on because of no educational background of understanding what it is that you're doing.”

Last month, the musician left many in awe when he revealed he had been accepted to study the business of entertainment, media and sport at the prestigious Harvard Business School.

“The reason I decided to enrol at the business of entertainment, media and sport at Harvard Business School was because we just launched a new company that represents athletes and entertainers.

“I wanted to learn and understand how I can scale that particular business so that I can make it international and have the decision to go, hence my decision to study at one of the most prestigious universities.”