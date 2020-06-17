AKA on GBV: 'If I suggest we all post pink squares tomorrow, do you see how dumb it sounds?'
Rapper AKA has once again sparked debate among fans after he weighed in on gender-based violence protests by comparing them to those in the Black Lives Matter movement.
AKA got tongues wagging earlier this month when he criticised the Black Lives Matter #BlackOutTuesday campaign and doubted its motives. He said posting blacked out images was “drowning out actual information, images and videos with silence”.
While the country has been grappling with femicide, AKA drew back to his earlier comments about the campaign and suggested that posting pink squares in protest against gender-based violence now seemed “dumb”.
“Imagine I suggested we all post pink squares tomorrow on Instagram in protest of GBV. Do you see how dumb it sounds now? Or nah?” he asked.
Fans were split over his comments, with some calling on the muso to come up with a better idea to show support against femicide.
The rapper had just days earlier told a fan that his solution to the scourge would be to make gender-based violence education compulsory for all boys entering high school.
“I think the only way to combat GBV is to make it compulsory in schools for all boys at the age of 14 (first year of high school) to undergo GBV education and reprogramming.”
Last year, the Baddest hitmaker spoke out against xenophobia, suggesting that South Africans direct their energy and anger at those who were killing and raping women, rather than foreigners.
Perhaps we can take all this energy and anger and also get as whipped up into a frenzy about the killing and raping of our sisters here in South Ahh. 💔— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 4, 2019