AKA on GBV: 'If I suggest we all post pink squares tomorrow, do you see how dumb it sounds?'

Rapper AKA has once again sparked debate among fans after he weighed in on gender-based violence protests by comparing them to those in the Black Lives Matter movement.

AKA got tongues wagging earlier this month when he criticised the Black Lives Matter #BlackOutTuesday campaign and doubted its motives. He said posting blacked out images was “drowning out actual information, images and videos with silence”.

While the country has been grappling with femicide, AKA drew back to his earlier comments about the campaign and suggested that posting pink squares in protest against gender-based violence now seemed “dumb”.

“Imagine I suggested we all post pink squares tomorrow on Instagram in protest of GBV. Do you see how dumb it sounds now? Or nah?” he asked.