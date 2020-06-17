Cassper Nyovest hints at new album, as he slays at SA Most Wanted concert
As dark and gloomy as the year might have seemed to some, with a pandemic on one hand and femicide and #BlackLivesMatter movement on the other, Cassper Nyovest stans are super excited at the news of a new album from their favourite rapper.
The Move For Me hitmaker lifted the lid on the latest regarding his music this week, joking that he regretted telling people he was working on an album.
Hahahaha No ways guys. I should've never mentioned this album yazi. I'm in trouble!!!! https://t.co/siRV1rhp7O— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 15, 2020
It seems that he may work with Khuli Chana on the new project, revealing how exhilarating it was to work with his idol.
Cassper Nyovest working with Khuli Chana is a continuation of HHP's legacy. Both of us are branches from his tree. Working with Khuli means so much to me cause he is my idol. Coming from a small town, i never believed i could be anything great so guys like Khuli gave us hope.— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 15, 2020
Mufasa also got the TL talking with his performance at #SAsMostWantedYDC, claiming fans “crashed” the streaming platform hosting the concert.
Ya'll crushed the fucking app!!!! Hahaha.. So much love #SAsMostWantedYDC— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 16, 2020
Here's what people had to say about his performance:
@PeegleLive @casspernyovest you are fire njaka❤️🔥🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/tmNVKgtNE2— Hosea08 (@HOSEALEHLOKZ) June 16, 2020
Watching your performance with Nadia Nakai reminds me of how you kept on restarting Ragga Ragga at Kurara Clap Your Hands just so that we can vibe to it like you did❤🔥i hope you remember❤you're a Lefend grootman!❤ @casspernyovest— kgolagano Molusi (@KgolaganoMolusi) June 16, 2020
#SAsMostWantedYDC ahh mara @casspernyovest bafethu🥺🙉 tjoo🔥🔥— dot_rory (@rorisang_molefe) June 16, 2020
SOMEBODY SAY SCREAM! NYOVIOLIS BABY 🤴🏾🦁🔥🇿🇦 @casspernyovest @PeegleLive @VertexEvents#SAsMostWantedYDC #GoodForThat pic.twitter.com/2j1PpQ6BG8— KROXX STAN ACC (@skyjuice_za) June 16, 2020
#SAMostWantedYDC The goat himself😍😍💕💕 bubah. @casspernyovest Mufasa🕺🕺😙— ledii❤️ (@NalediKarabo14) June 16, 2020
Out here screaming when @casspernyovest— Maiyo Joann (@MaiyoJoann) June 16, 2020
Said sing it loud knowing very well he can't hear me and I'm in my father's house, so I might get evicted😂😂#SAsMostWantedYDC
And the king comes on 🔥🔥🔥 MUFASA #SAsMostWantedYDC pic.twitter.com/P3MU3l5eqV— IMatter (@IMatterthereal) June 16, 2020
M U F A S A in the building#SAsMostWantedYDC https://t.co/ZHTuzuS26N— King Gee (@GivenNetsiandaa) June 16, 2020