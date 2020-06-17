TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest hints at new album, as he slays at SA Most Wanted concert

17 June 2020 - 15:00 By Masego Seemela
Cassper Nyovest is working on an album.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

As dark and gloomy as the year might have seemed to some, with a pandemic on one hand and femicide and #BlackLivesMatter movement on the other, Cassper Nyovest stans are super excited at the news of a new album from their favourite rapper. 

The Move For Me hitmaker lifted the lid on the latest regarding his music this week, joking that he regretted telling people he was working on an album.

It seems that he may work with Khuli Chana on the new project, revealing how exhilarating it was to work with his idol.

Mufasa also got the TL talking with his performance at #SAsMostWantedYDC, claiming fans “crashed” the streaming platform hosting the concert.

Here's what people had to say about his performance: 

