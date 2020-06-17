TshisaLIVE

Makgotso M: A man I once loved tried to destroy me with stupid mind games

17 June 2020 - 18:00 By Masego Seemela
Makgotso M opens up about her past relationship.
Image: Via Makgotso's Instagram

With femicide at the forefront of many discussions on social media, actress Makgotso Monyemorathoe has reflected on a time when she was in a toxic relationship that made her realise the meaning of self-love.

The actress took a young trip down memory lane on Twitter this week, and revealed how her former lover attempted to destroy her with his “stupid mind games” and toxicity.

She said she had asked herself numerous times why she allowed herself to be treated the way she was and why was it so hard for her to walk away.

Makgotso explained how she had to look within and not make it about her boyfriend.

Earlier this year, Makgotso highlighted the importance of people being honest with themselves about their feelings and seeking help.

The actress shared her sentiments after seeing a picture her cousin had shared on WhatsApp with the caption, "(A) sad generation with happy pictures.”

“Always be honest to yourself about what you're going through and feeling. Yes, we can fool others but let's not fool ourselves. Seek help if need be. We are told so many times to be strong, but what does that really mean? It's important to feel, be numb, cry, scream if you have to.”

