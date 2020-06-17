Makgotso M: A man I once loved tried to destroy me with stupid mind games

With femicide at the forefront of many discussions on social media, actress Makgotso Monyemorathoe has reflected on a time when she was in a toxic relationship that made her realise the meaning of self-love.

The actress took a young trip down memory lane on Twitter this week, and revealed how her former lover attempted to destroy her with his “stupid mind games” and toxicity.

She said she had asked herself numerous times why she allowed herself to be treated the way she was and why was it so hard for her to walk away.