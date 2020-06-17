Makgotso M: A man I once loved tried to destroy me with stupid mind games
With femicide at the forefront of many discussions on social media, actress Makgotso Monyemorathoe has reflected on a time when she was in a toxic relationship that made her realise the meaning of self-love.
The actress took a young trip down memory lane on Twitter this week, and revealed how her former lover attempted to destroy her with his “stupid mind games” and toxicity.
She said she had asked herself numerous times why she allowed herself to be treated the way she was and why was it so hard for her to walk away.
I was once inlove with a man that tried to destroy me with stupid mind games, so toxic. I had to ask myself why I allowed myself to be treated this way? Why was it so hard for me to walk away? I had to really explore the meaning of self love and also confront my brokenness.— Makgotso M 💋 (@MakgotsoM1) June 15, 2020
Makgotso explained how she had to look within and not make it about her boyfriend.
For real. Because its so easy to blame him for everything but I really had to look within and not make it about him, y'know?— Makgotso M 💋 (@MakgotsoM1) June 16, 2020
Earlier this year, Makgotso highlighted the importance of people being honest with themselves about their feelings and seeking help.
The actress shared her sentiments after seeing a picture her cousin had shared on WhatsApp with the caption, "(A) sad generation with happy pictures.”
“Always be honest to yourself about what you're going through and feeling. Yes, we can fool others but let's not fool ourselves. Seek help if need be. We are told so many times to be strong, but what does that really mean? It's important to feel, be numb, cry, scream if you have to.”