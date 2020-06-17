TshisaLIVE

Mbongeni Ngema ropes in young hip-hop musos for new Sarafina! remix

17 June 2020 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Mbongeni Ngema got the streets talking about his new 'Sarafina!' remix.
Mbongeni Ngema got the streets talking about his new 'Sarafina!' remix.
Image: Supplied

Known for making the streets hum along to his song Freedom is Coming Tomorrow, Mbongeni Ngema is set to release a new remix of the much-loved song from the Sarafina! soundtrack - featuring some of Mzansi's faves.  

The veteran playwright and songwriter had the socials abuzz after he revealed the remix - simply called Freedom - featured Emtee, Saudi, Gigi Lamayne, Reason, BlackLez, Tamasha and MJ Machaba.

Taking to Instagram, Mbongeni shared a photo of himself with the artists and revealed that the song would drop on June 19.

According to a statement provided to TshisaLIVE, the remix is a fusion of old and new sounds.

The lyrics talk of freedom, as well as the current pandemic that the world is facing. It encourages South Africans to keep pushing through these challenges.

With Mzansi celebrating Youth Month and getting ready to commemorate the fallen students of 1976 on June 16, Mbongeni saw it fit to release the remix to his famous song, which depicts students involved in the Soweto uprising against apartheid.

The story, originally a stage musical that was adapted into an international film in 1992, still holds meaning to many South Africans to this day.

READ MORE:

IN QUOTES | Fikile Mbalula's Youth Day lecture - 'the 1976 uprising was driven by a vision of an equal SA'

Fikile Mbalula delivered a Youth Day lecture on Sunday, ahead of the commemoration of the 1976 students uprising on June 16.
Politics
1 day ago

Angélique Kidjo: Covid-19, BLM protests 'a wake-up call for all of us'

The Beninese songstress is currently quarantining with her husband in France.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

'My work will outlive me,' says Mbongeni Ngema on longevity

Mbongeni Ngema is grateful that his work will outlive him.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Chanel cake and a throne: Inside Connie Ferguson’s 50th birthday party TshisaLIVE
  2. Viewers cancel 'Uyajola’s' 'trash' Joseph for cheating on his wife for being ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I nearly died’ - AKA responds to claims that Boity is a better rapper TshisaLIVE
  4. SK Khoza has a message for the Fergusons' haters TshisaLIVE
  5. Murdered Sibongiseni Gabada was key member of the 'Zola 7' team TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...
X