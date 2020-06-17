Mbongeni Ngema ropes in young hip-hop musos for new Sarafina! remix

Known for making the streets hum along to his song Freedom is Coming Tomorrow, Mbongeni Ngema is set to release a new remix of the much-loved song from the Sarafina! soundtrack - featuring some of Mzansi's faves.

The veteran playwright and songwriter had the socials abuzz after he revealed the remix - simply called Freedom - featured Emtee, Saudi, Gigi Lamayne, Reason, BlackLez, Tamasha and MJ Machaba.

Taking to Instagram, Mbongeni shared a photo of himself with the artists and revealed that the song would drop on June 19.