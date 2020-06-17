Mbongeni Ngema ropes in young hip-hop musos for new Sarafina! remix
Known for making the streets hum along to his song Freedom is Coming Tomorrow, Mbongeni Ngema is set to release a new remix of the much-loved song from the Sarafina! soundtrack - featuring some of Mzansi's faves.
The veteran playwright and songwriter had the socials abuzz after he revealed the remix - simply called Freedom - featured Emtee, Saudi, Gigi Lamayne, Reason, BlackLez, Tamasha and MJ Machaba.
Taking to Instagram, Mbongeni shared a photo of himself with the artists and revealed that the song would drop on June 19.
According to a statement provided to TshisaLIVE, the remix is a fusion of old and new sounds.
The lyrics talk of freedom, as well as the current pandemic that the world is facing. It encourages South Africans to keep pushing through these challenges.
With Mzansi celebrating Youth Month and getting ready to commemorate the fallen students of 1976 on June 16, Mbongeni saw it fit to release the remix to his famous song, which depicts students involved in the Soweto uprising against apartheid.
The story, originally a stage musical that was adapted into an international film in 1992, still holds meaning to many South Africans to this day.