Mihlali Ndamase mum on 'violating' lockdown regulations for tattoo

It is unclear if the influencer had her tattoo done at a parlour or if the artist paid her a visit at home. Both are prohibited during the lockdown level 3.

Under specific economic exclusions, the Disaster Management Act states: “personal care services including hairdressing, beauty treatments, make-up, nail salons, piercing and tattoo parlours, except those categories of services identified in directions by the relevant cabinet member, in consultation with the relevant cabinet member responsible for health, as safe to resume, under specified conditions.”

The beauty industry, including tattoo parlours may reopen when SA moves to “advanced level 3" of lockdown.”

This is what Mihlali's followers had to say: