Mihlali Ndamase mum on 'violating' lockdown regulations for tattoo
Influencer and YouTuber, Mihlali Ndamase, has declined to respond to questions sent by TimesLIVE about her allegedly violating the regulations of the lockdown by having a tattoo done on Monday.
Some of her social media followers criticised her after she and the tattoo artist shared that she recently had a tiger tattoo inked on her calf. In response to his video, she thanked the artist, saying she was “so happy”.
On Monday, she hinted that she was getting a new tattoo, and was only criticised after the artist shared the viral video.
It is unclear if the influencer had her tattoo done at a parlour or if the artist paid her a visit at home. Both are prohibited during the lockdown level 3.
Under specific economic exclusions, the Disaster Management Act states: “personal care services including hairdressing, beauty treatments, make-up, nail salons, piercing and tattoo parlours, except those categories of services identified in directions by the relevant cabinet member, in consultation with the relevant cabinet member responsible for health, as safe to resume, under specified conditions.”
The beauty industry, including tattoo parlours may reopen when SA moves to “advanced level 3" of lockdown.”
This is what Mihlali's followers had to say:
Mihlali breaking lock down regulations for this tattoo 😂😂😂she should have just drawn a cat 🐈 pic.twitter.com/mWKZrAxoEN— Ashley (@AshesD_) June 16, 2020
Are we allowed tattoos under level 3? Sick tattoo though.— Arthur Fleck (@truthhu45959358) June 16, 2020
I’m no by any means a Mihlali hater, love that woman through and through but I see so many double standards when it comes to her. Just a few weeks/days Ago we were dragging Mamkhize,Ravi, Babalwa and many more for breaking lockdown rules.— T.H.A.B.O (@Thabo_Lekalake) June 16, 2020
What’s so different about Mihlalis case?