TshisaLIVE

Mihlali Ndamase mum on 'violating' lockdown regulations for tattoo

17 June 2020 - 19:47 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Influencer Mihlali Ndamase took some heat after sharing her joy at apparently receiving a new tattoo.
Influencer Mihlali Ndamase took some heat after sharing her joy at apparently receiving a new tattoo.
Image: Instagram/Mihlali Ndamase

Influencer and YouTuber, Mihlali Ndamase, has declined to respond to questions sent by TimesLIVE about her allegedly violating the regulations of the lockdown by having a tattoo done on Monday.

Some of her social media followers criticised her after she and the tattoo artist shared that she recently had a tiger tattoo inked on her calf. In response to his video, she thanked the artist, saying she was “so happy”.

On Monday, she hinted that she was getting a new tattoo, and was only criticised after the artist shared the viral video.

It is unclear if the influencer had her tattoo done at a parlour or if the artist paid her a visit at home. Both are prohibited during the lockdown level 3.

Under specific economic exclusions, the Disaster Management Act states: “personal care services including hairdressing, beauty treatments, make-up, nail salons, piercing and tattoo parlours, except those categories of services identified in directions by the relevant cabinet member, in consultation with the relevant cabinet member responsible for health, as safe to resume, under specified conditions.”

The beauty industry, including tattoo parlours may reopen when SA moves to “advanced level 3" of lockdown.” 

This is what Mihlali's followers had to say:

MORE

Putting the social back in media, at a safe distance

Gone are the days of aerial shots of hors d’oeuvres and yacht rides on the French Riviera. Covid-19 has every nonessential influencer homebound and ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

OPINION | We said #BlackLivesMatter, we won’t edit it to make you comfortable

It's 2020 - if we still have to explain why #BlackLivesMatter can stand without its cousins #AllLivesMatter and #IDon'tSeeColour, then you are part ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Mihlali hits back: I will not be silent about the killing of my people

"I would hate to look back and recall only posting aesthetics when my people were being killed and treated unfairly," she said.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'I nearly died’ - AKA responds to claims that Boity is a better rapper TshisaLIVE
  2. Chanel cake and a throne: Inside Connie Ferguson’s 50th birthday party TshisaLIVE
  3. Oh No! 'Skeem Saam's' Lesego Marakalla, aka Rachel, is leaving the show! TshisaLIVE
  4. Viewers cancel 'Uyajola’s' 'trash' Joseph for cheating on his wife for being ... TshisaLIVE
  5. SK Khoza has a message for the Fergusons' haters TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Authorities arrest 8 linked to VBS 'heist'
Steroid hailed as 'breakthrough' Covid-19 drug: what you need to know
X