Mzansi applauds 'Skeem Saam’s' queer storyline, as Clement’s sexuality takes centre stage
Skeem Saam viewers have given props to the soapie for brilliantly portraying the ongoing struggle members of the LGBTQI+ community have to go through after they publicly announce their sexuality, through Clement's current storyline.
Fans of the SABC 1 soapie have been watching as Mantuli and Sthoko “unravel” at the news that Clement is gay.
Poor Clement couldn't have foreseen that his grandma's “Abantu bazothini syndrome” would be so bad that she would want to chase him out of the house for revealing that he's gay. Even worse, Clement was deeply hurt that his mother wasn't as supportive of him as he had hoped. Even his best friends, Noah and Koloi, were “thrown” off and that left Clement feeling alone.
Luckily, both Dennis and Pretty have been supportive towards him.
Hundreds of Skeem Saam viewers have taken to social media to show their appreciation to the cast and crew for telling an important story. Especially taking into consideration the number of young people who follow the soapie, viewers felt that it was an important storyline to share.
There were also some light moments in the otherwise emotionally heavy storyline, as viewers laughed at “Young Clement”, his dance and his red embellished dance suit.
Check out some of their reactions below.
We need more education on Homosexuality.The hatred is shocking, reality is the exact thing is happening at someone's home.I suspect Dennis is also gay. The abuse with Sthoko says a lot. He probably couldn't accept who he is. I could be wrong🙈 Happy Pride Month🌈🌈 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/0QK80KzSxt— Queen👑TebbyMillicent (@TebogoMaphotho3) June 16, 2020
Clement comes out during Pride month 🔥🔥🔥🙌🏾RESPECT to #SkeemSaam for CATERING for allllll. PERFECT TIMING pic.twitter.com/eVLDQgayxR— PPL9ICE🍋🔥 (@PPL9ICE) June 11, 2020
Skeem Saam shows the reality of what gay people go through when they reveal themselves in society 💔
She's kicking him out for being gay because it's embrassing...the bazothini syndrome.#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/Yl49AAhALn— Ayabonga N. (@BlaqDawg_11) June 16, 2020
I can't deal with #SkeemSaam 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 #Clement has always BEEN gay 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/zbG6AIPdky— Miss Stacey (@MalebzaGP) June 16, 2020
WTF, MaNtuli kicking Clement out cause his gay?#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/vSyu2M9aaQ— 😈 Don Esquire 😈 (@KgosietsileD) June 16, 2020
#SkeemSaam must trend number 1 today!!! When its not glenda and kwaito its clement and his sexuality!! Now Meikie is going to court for the murder of Tumishang!!"we signed up for this!! Retweet if you agree!! pic.twitter.com/mNSATxcx8H— SKOROPO (@Lejaka1) June 16, 2020
And when sthoko said there's no way she could have given birth to a gay child 💔 Clement wabatho😭 #SkeemSaam https://t.co/QWQrPGOEcT— Thembisile 💞 (@MissMasimula) June 16, 2020
I remember that scene when Clement was small and wanted to be enrolled at a dance school but Dennis discouraged him saying boys don’t dance, Dennis has matured into a good father #Skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/fH0YFBJexJ— I follow interactive tweeps (@tjlibisi) June 16, 2020
"Do you know how hard this is for me?" My heart just broke for Clement 💔💔💔 #Skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/WCU47rDvXk— JustOdwa🌻🌻 (@dima_onzima) June 12, 2020
I feel so sorry for Clement 😭😭I love him❤️. Hope his mom comes around and supports him like his dad #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/PAS67KI903— Ntombikayise_K❤️💎🌼💗 (@K_Ntombikayise) June 16, 2020