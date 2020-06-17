Mzansi applauds 'Skeem Saam’s' queer storyline, as Clement’s sexuality takes centre stage

Skeem Saam viewers have given props to the soapie for brilliantly portraying the ongoing struggle members of the LGBTQI+ community have to go through after they publicly announce their sexuality, through Clement's current storyline.

Fans of the SABC 1 soapie have been watching as Mantuli and Sthoko “unravel” at the news that Clement is gay.

Poor Clement couldn't have foreseen that his grandma's “Abantu bazothini syndrome” would be so bad that she would want to chase him out of the house for revealing that he's gay. Even worse, Clement was deeply hurt that his mother wasn't as supportive of him as he had hoped. Even his best friends, Noah and Koloi, were “thrown” off and that left Clement feeling alone.

Luckily, both Dennis and Pretty have been supportive towards him.

Hundreds of Skeem Saam viewers have taken to social media to show their appreciation to the cast and crew for telling an important story. Especially taking into consideration the number of young people who follow the soapie, viewers felt that it was an important storyline to share.

There were also some light moments in the otherwise emotionally heavy storyline, as viewers laughed at “Young Clement”, his dance and his red embellished dance suit.

Check out some of their reactions below.