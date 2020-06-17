TshisaLIVE

Sho Madjozi get emotional after she bags BET nomination: 'I am in tears'

17 June 2020 - 08:48 By Chrizelda Kekana
Sho Madjozi has bagged a BET nomination.
Sho Madjozi has bagged a BET nomination.
Image: Gallo/Oupa Bopape

Tsonga rapper Sho Madjozi has left Mzansi beaming with pride once more, after the news that she bagged the Best International Act nomination at the 2020 BET Awards.

If she wins, it will be her second BET Award in two years.

The excited musician took to social media to share the news with her ever-growing fan base, stating just how emotional she was at the news.

“I am in tears ... After winning for best Newcomer last year, I have now been nominated for Best International Act at the #BETAwards2020,” she said.

Sho is nominated among some of the biggest names in Africa including Nigerian act Burna Boy and Congolese singer-songwriter Innoss’B.

South Africans were super excited for Sho, recalling that joyful time last year when Sho won the BET award for Best New International Act.

This year Zimbabwean songstress Sha Sha, who also made the 2019 SA music scene LIT, scored a nomination in the Viewers Choice Best New International Act category, something that South Africans celebrated her for.

Sho Madjozi's colourful personality, multilingualism and great music has seen her win hearts globally. In 2019, the Kona hitmaker also won the Best Female for Southern Africa at the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) in Dallas, Texas.

Check out some of the career highlights she's had since winning her last BET award!

