WATCH | Six 'raw & real' Khanyi Mbau quotes from THAT interview err’body’s talking about!

Fans of flamboyant media personality Khanyi Mbau had no choice but to stan, once more, after she left them floored with her storytelling skills and how real she is about the good and bad choices that's made her who she is.

Khanyi landed on the Twitter trends list after her candid interview with Mac G was uploaded on YouTube.

In the fun and entertaining interview, Khanyi spoke about her past, present and her future. Here are the top quotes from the interview:

Why date a sugar daddy?

“We are broken. My siblings and I are broken because I think our parents couldn't articulate the kind of a family we are in ... So we have daddy issues.”

How rich was Mandla?

“We had clothes but we would still go shop per person for R60k a day. It got to a point that when we got to a shop, people had to leave so we could close the doors. We would have breakfast in the shop, like go in our robes to whatever shops and we'd have our breakfast in the shop.”

Did you ever love Mandla?

“No. I worshipped him because I had a 'hero syndrome'. He saved me and gave me what I've always dreamt about. He was like God to me.”

Watch the interview below: