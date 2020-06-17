TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Six 'raw & real' Khanyi Mbau quotes from THAT interview err’body’s talking about!

17 June 2020 - 13:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Khanyi Mbau's authenticity won her fan's hearts.
Image: Instagram/Khanyi Mbau

Fans of flamboyant media personality Khanyi Mbau had no choice but to stan, once more, after she left them floored with her storytelling skills and how real she is about the good and bad choices that's made her who she is.

Khanyi landed on the Twitter trends list after her candid interview with Mac G was uploaded on YouTube.

In the fun and entertaining interview, Khanyi spoke about her past, present and her future. Here are the top quotes from the interview:

Why date a sugar daddy?

“We are broken. My siblings and I are broken because I think our parents couldn't articulate the kind of a family we are in ... So we have daddy issues.”

How rich was Mandla?

“We had clothes but we would still go shop per person for R60k a day. It got to a point that when we got to a shop, people had to leave so we could close the doors. We would have breakfast in the shop, like go in our robes to whatever shops and we'd have our breakfast in the shop.”

Did you ever love Mandla?

“No. I worshipped him because I had a 'hero syndrome'. He saved me and gave me what I've always dreamt about. He was like God to me.”

Watch the interview below:

Khanyi on the industry and being the OG “IT” girl

“The industry is quite boring now because everyone is so curated ... there's a certain image they need to put out. For us, what sold was you being yourself.”

Khanyi on depression

“I've been depressed for about 15 years. I'm still dealing with it and I'm still getting anxiety attacks ... I only found out that I was really depressed like two years ago and when they diagnosed me, and I sat down with my shrink, that's when they actually told me that I've been depressed since my daughter was born 15 years ago.”

Khanyi on the people she's hurt

“I've hurt so many friends and people I was close with in the industry. I couldn't be there for them emotionally because I was empty. I've hurt Linda Moeketsi, Phat Joe, Kelly Khumalo, Amstel, Babalwa ... ”

TshisaLIVE
