Cassper Nyovest: 'I am working hard to keep what I have'

18 June 2020 - 15:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has shared how Covid-19 has made it hard for him.
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has shared how Covid-19 has made it hard for him.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest via Mini photography

Rapper Cassper Nyovest, like most of the world, has taken a financial knock because of Covid-19 and he's adamant about making wise decisions in these tough times.

The double Bentley owner had to explain to a fan that the way the financial situation was set up at the moment, he wasn't even dreaming of buying new cars.

Rather, he's working hard to ensure that he doesn't lose any assets during this tough time.

My guy! It's tough! I ain't even thinking of buying cars right now!” he said.

“I'm working hard to keep what I have and not lose too many things cause one thing for sure, something has to go. Life as an artist in these corona times is hard,” Cassper said.

Having multiple income streams has helped most artists stay afloat as their main source of guap (i.e performances) are off the table.

Cassper has — on multiple occasions — expressed just how much he misses the stage and performing for a live crowd.

His fans have mutual feels on that note and it is clear that when the parents (that is Mr President and 'Ms Deputy President') decide to “open outside” k'sazobalit!

In the meantime, here's something to hold on to.

