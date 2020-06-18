Cassper Nyovest: 'I am working hard to keep what I have'

Rapper Cassper Nyovest, like most of the world, has taken a financial knock because of Covid-19 and he's adamant about making wise decisions in these tough times.

The double Bentley owner had to explain to a fan that the way the financial situation was set up at the moment, he wasn't even dreaming of buying new cars.

Rather, he's working hard to ensure that he doesn't lose any assets during this tough time.

“My guy! It's tough! I ain't even thinking of buying cars right now!” he said.

“I'm working hard to keep what I have and not lose too many things cause one thing for sure, something has to go. Life as an artist in these corona times is hard,” Cassper said.