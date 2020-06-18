Covid-19 halts 'Muvhango' production

The cast and crew of SABC2's Muvhango have been forced to pause production of the daily drama and go into self-isolation, after one of their employees revealed that they may have been exposed to the virus off the set.

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, Muvhango series producer Herbert Hadebe confirmed the halt and said the measure was taken to reduce the risk of exposure to Covid-19 on and off the set.

“We are prioritising safety of all staff members. We will be constantly monitoring the evolving situation and adapting our efforts and responses. We will continue working together with the SABC as we comply with Covid-19 regulations,” said Hadebe.

It is unclear when shooting will resume. However, with the assistance of the SABC, disinfection on the set is happening as part of the regular measures practised by the production.

As the acting industry tries to be productive under the circumstances presented by the “new normal” due to the coronavirus, it has been challenging for most productions.

Muvhango is the third big soapie production to close its doors soon after returning from the nationwide lockdown.

SABC 1's Skeem Saam and Magic 1's The River also stopped working due to risk of exposing the rest of the cast and crew members.

Sowetan reported on Thursday that production on The River had resumed.