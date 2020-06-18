TshisaLIVE

DJ Zinhle to launch her own face masks - here’s what you need to know

18 June 2020 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Zinhle is going into the face mask business.
DJ Zinhle is going into the face mask business.
Image: Instagram/DJ Zinhle

After taking over the music and décor worlds, DJ Zinhle is set to join the face mask business.

Face masks are in high demand at the moment because of the Covid-19 pandemic and DJ Zinhle wants to enter the market with her own range for both adults and kids.

The “stereoscopic uv-proof mask” comes in a pack of two and features a “3D design, fashion style”.

It’s also advertised to “prevent pollens, dust and smog”.

Zinhle teased a black version of the mask with the wording, “This girl can”, on her Instagram Stories and said it would be launching soon.

She also announced a kids' version of the masks in yellow and black, with panda details.

The adult masks.
The adult masks.
Image: DJ Zinhle's Instagram
The masks for kids.
The masks for kids.
Image: DJ Zinhle's Instagram

A link to the masks led to a sign-up sheet for a company, Jireh Wellness. According to the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission, the company was registered last month and is based in Cape Town.

Zinhle is not the only star who is set to release a face mask range.

Idols SA judge Somizi teased his own range in April, posting a snap on Instagram of himself wearing a high-fashion cloth mask that matched his jacket and beanie.

“Testing the waters. New masks loading. Fashionably protected. Variety of materials — any material actually. If this was available, would you buy it? And, of course, at a very affordable price, since the pockets are very tight. It's so cool and comfortable. Let's see the response and I'll take it from there.”

MORE

TNS responds to claims he refused to wear a mask at mall

“I really don’t know what people want from me. Maybe she saw someone who looks like me. I don’t even go to the mall"
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Rich Mnisi unveils 2K mask

Local fashion designer Rich Mnisi has sent out shockwaves by blueprinting SA's most expensive face mask.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Somizi could launch his own range of cool face masks

Will you be queuing up (online) to buy Somizi's mask range?
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Oh No! 'Skeem Saam's' Lesego Marakalla, aka Rachel, is leaving the show! TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi posts snap of R5m car in his driveway, fans go into a frenzy TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I nearly died’ - AKA responds to claims that Boity is a better rapper TshisaLIVE
  4. SK Khoza has a message for the Fergusons' haters TshisaLIVE
  5. Bonang's biggest lesson: 'Don’t trust anyone with anything in the industry' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Easing lockdown: SA restaurants, hair salons, casinos and movie theatres to ...
Authorities arrest 8 linked to VBS 'heist'
X