Mmabatho Montsho responds to government’s GBV initiative: 'Talk is cheap'
“We will applaud the day we stay safe,” she said.
Filmmaker Mmabatho Montsho has joined many SA women in holding back on any applause for the president of SA and his government until the verbal promises they made on eradicating gender-based violence becomes action they can see.
Never one to shy away from calling a spade a spade, the filmmaker responded to the part of President Cyril Ramaphosa's national address on Wednesday that was dedicated to the scourge of GBV in SA.
Mmabatho was among many women who agreed that they are tired of words without action.
“Talk is cheap. Will applaud the day we feel safe,” she said.
Talk is cheap. Will applaud the day we feel safe. #GBV— Mmabatho Montsho (@MmabathoMontsho) June 17, 2020
The president in his speech condemned GBV and announced various ways in which the government was trying to curb the spike in GBV, but said it was unfortunately not enough and that the country needed to stand together and not be silenced.
“We have been saddened by the recurring news of men attacking and killing women in the past few weeks. Men continue to kill women in the most horrific and barbaric fashion.
“The women of our country don’t feel safe in their homes, they don’t feel safe in their workplaces, places of worship and even just walking in the street. Young people, and in particular men, must become even more active in the fight against GBV.”
Other influential females such as Rami Chuene and Azania Ndoro also weighed in on the president's speech and plans.
“Thank you for speaking on the other pandemic ravaging SA Mr president. Now expedite the commitments you made last September. We demand justice. Talking is over. The SAPS must take us seriously when we come to report and open cases. Phansi with lazy cops,” Azania said.
What are we going to do though about this #GBV my President? Speaking for them, remembering them is all good but we are begging for justice. Re kgopela action. Basadi ba fela. #LockdownSA— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) June 17, 2020
Thank you for speaking on the other pandemic ravaging SA Mr President. Now expedite the commitments you made last September. We demand justice @PresidencyZA Talking is over. @SAPoliceService Must take us seriously when we come to report & open cases. Phansi with lazy cops.— Azania (@Azania_) June 17, 2020
💔🇿🇦for each an every one on the women and children killed senselessly. @MojaLoveTv pic.twitter.com/GhTiPXtvuj— PennyLebyane💚AppRadioMama (@PennyLebyane) June 17, 2020