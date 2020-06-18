Mmabatho Montsho responds to government’s GBV initiative: 'Talk is cheap'

Filmmaker Mmabatho Montsho has joined many SA women in holding back on any applause for the president of SA and his government until the verbal promises they made on eradicating gender-based violence becomes action they can see.

Never one to shy away from calling a spade a spade, the filmmaker responded to the part of President Cyril Ramaphosa's national address on Wednesday that was dedicated to the scourge of GBV in SA.

Mmabatho was among many women who agreed that they are tired of words without action.

“Talk is cheap. Will applaud the day we feel safe,” she said.