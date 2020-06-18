POLL | What are your thoughts on the 'Freedom Is Coming Tomorrow' remix?
Veteran multitalented Mbongeni Ngema is set to release a remix of Freedom Is Coming Tomorrow from his hit 1992 film Sarafina!
The original hit song is one of the most loved songs from the musical film, which depicted the students involved in the Soweto uprising on June 16, 1976.
According to Ngema, who took to Instagram, the remix will drop on Friday and it's a fusion of old school meets new school sound.
Those who will be adding a new sound to the song about hope include Emtee, Gigi Lamayne, Reason, Saudi, Tarmasha, MJ Machaba and Blaklez.
Taking to social media, Reason said it was an honour to be invited by Ngema to be part of the song.
“No movie better paints the picture of Youth Day 1976 like Sarafina. I remember the sadness I felt from how well captured the pain of what led to that day and the aftermath of it thereafter. How the music easily triggered my tears because of how well-composed each emotion was in every song,” he wrote.
“It was all the education I needed to truly understand what this day meant to many generations to come. It was therefore an honour to be invited by Dr Mbongeni Ngema to revisit one of those gems for the modern day youth.
“It’s one thing to sample a classic you grew up to ... but it’s another to recreate it with its creator. Thank You Doc for the experience.”