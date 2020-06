POLL | What are your thoughts on the 'Freedom Is Coming Tomorrow' remix?

Taking to social media, Reason said it was an honour to be invited by Ngema to be part of the song.

“No movie better paints the picture of Youth Day 1976 like Sarafina. I remember the sadness I felt from how well captured the pain of what led to that day and the aftermath of it thereafter. How the music easily triggered my tears because of how well-composed each emotion was in every song,” he wrote.

“It was all the education I needed to truly understand what this day meant to many generations to come. It was therefore an honour to be invited by Dr Mbongeni Ngema to revisit one of those gems for the modern day youth.

“It’s one thing to sample a classic you grew up to ... but it’s another to recreate it with its creator. Thank You Doc for the experience.”