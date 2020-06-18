POLL | What are your thoughts on the 'Freedom Is Coming Tomorrow' remix?

The original hit song is one of the most loved songs from the musical film, which depicted the students involved in the Soweto uprising on June 16, 1976.

According to Ngema, who took to Instagram, the remix will drop on Friday and it's a fusion of old school meets new school sound.

Those who will be adding a new sound to the song about hope include Emtee, Gigi Lamayne, Reason, Saudi, Tarmasha, MJ Machaba and Blaklez.