Fans heartbroken by Big Boy appearance on 'Skeem Saam', months after his death
Two months after news that Skeem Saam actor Charles Maja had died, fans of the soapie got to see his character on screens again this week, leaving many deep in their feels.
The veteran actor, who was known and loved for his role as Big Boy Mabitsela on the show, suffered a stroke in April.
He stole the hearts of many, as the overprotective father to his on-screen son Leshole (played by Thabo Mkhabela) and made an appearance in Thursday night's episode of the show.
Fans were surprised when he made an entrance to put MaNtuli in her place and had us rolling on the floor in laughter at his jokes.
Over on social media, it was a mess as fans flooded Twitter with memes and messages remembering Big Boy.
They were heartbroken to see him on screen and thanked the producers for including him in the episode.
It is still not clear how his character will come to an end, but fans have called on the show's bosses not to replace him.
Seeing big boy on #SkeemSaam, Rest in power pic.twitter.com/cs9fN9lnh6— ♣◆°Abram_Tools°♣◆ (@PAPI_DKT) June 18, 2020
#Maphorisa Watching Skeem saam now and Saw Big boy and I have never been so happy to see someone on TV 🥺🥺wish it was true that he is still here with us @SkeemSaam3 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/oXKVUqN1tP— Lieutenant Terry👮🏾♀️🚓 (@Terry_Tshesebe) June 19, 2020
You played your part, re tlo o gopola Big Boy 💔💔#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/WPFLPHVr2r— Maratong (@Maratong6) June 18, 2020
#SkeemSaam @RIPBigboy— ZukoM_Krila (@ZukoM16) June 18, 2020
it's was really heart warming to see big boy again my his soul rest in peace we salute you 😢 pic.twitter.com/LzLkX6R8FB
Big Boy is loved guys. Gone but not forgotten 😭😭😭 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/FZHVMGHDL9— MO (@_MOFlames) June 18, 2020
#SkeemSaam Leshole say my father will be back tomorrow let wait for tomorrow...— Thavhanyedza Suffocate. (@ThavhanyedzaM) June 18, 2020
RiP Big Boy pic.twitter.com/17S5fmoov1
Am I the only one who was happy to see the Mabitsela family?— 🐺Village❣_Man❣🐺 (@Khastee_Binho7) June 18, 2020
Big up to Skeem Saam directors for bringing Big boy once again for the last time.#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/TjyeLyo35I
Seeing Ntate Charles Maja (Big Boy) 😭😭😭💔— 22 Years of Grace 👑 (@miss_lebogo) June 18, 2020
May his soul continue to rest in eternal peace. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/a9Vr2OFYox
Our reaction when Big Boy appeared on screen😍😭 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/Yk11YGVWoN— ❤️C_hlé⭐️ (@sihle_0407) June 18, 2020
Am I only one who screamed when saw Big Boy #SkeemSaam 😂😂😂🥰I was so happy to see him and laugh to his jokes😂😂😭😭🤞😌May his soul continue rest in internal peace❤❤ pic.twitter.com/3Y30q7257n— #MenStopKillingWomen🇿🇦 (@AfricanHairCli1) June 18, 2020