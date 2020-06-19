Fans heartbroken by Big Boy appearance on 'Skeem Saam', months after his death

Two months after news that Skeem Saam actor Charles Maja had died, fans of the soapie got to see his character on screens again this week, leaving many deep in their feels.

The veteran actor, who was known and loved for his role as Big Boy Mabitsela on the show, suffered a stroke in April.

He stole the hearts of many, as the overprotective father to his on-screen son Leshole (played by Thabo Mkhabela) and made an appearance in Thursday night's episode of the show.

Fans were surprised when he made an entrance to put MaNtuli in her place and had us rolling on the floor in laughter at his jokes.

Over on social media, it was a mess as fans flooded Twitter with memes and messages remembering Big Boy.

They were heartbroken to see him on screen and thanked the producers for including him in the episode.

It is still not clear how his character will come to an end, but fans have called on the show's bosses not to replace him.