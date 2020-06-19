TshisaLIVE

Fans heartbroken by Big Boy appearance on 'Skeem Saam', months after his death

19 June 2020 - 15:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Actor Charles Maja played the role of Big Boy Mabitsela on 'Skeem Saam'.
Actor Charles Maja played the role of Big Boy Mabitsela on 'Skeem Saam'.
Image: Skeem Saam/ SABC Education YouTube

Two months after news that Skeem Saam actor Charles Maja had died, fans of the soapie got to see his character on screens again this week, leaving many deep in their feels.

The veteran actor, who was known and loved for his role as Big Boy Mabitsela on the show, suffered a stroke in April.

He stole the hearts of many, as the overprotective father to his on-screen son Leshole (played by Thabo Mkhabela) and made an appearance in Thursday night's episode of the show.

Fans were surprised when he made an entrance to put MaNtuli in her place and had us rolling on the floor in laughter at his jokes.

Over on social media, it was a mess as fans flooded Twitter with memes and messages remembering Big Boy.

They were heartbroken to see him on screen and thanked the producers for including him in the episode.

It is still not clear how his character will come to an end, but fans have called on the show's bosses not to replace him.

MORE

'I'll miss him every day'- Thabo 'Leshole' Mkhabela devastated by Charles 'Big Boy' Maja's death

"Nearly every moment that I've had on the show has been with him. I don't know what now."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

WATCH | Five reasons why Mzansi loved Charles 'Big Boy' Maja

Mzansi was truly blessed to witness Charles in action as Big Boy
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Mzansi mourns the death of Skeem Saam actor Charles Maja aka 'Big Boy'

The star died of a stroke on Thursday morning.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. ‘Hands off the Fergusons' - Zenande Mfenyana defends 'The Queen' producers TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi posts snap of R5m car in his driveway, fans go into a frenzy TshisaLIVE
  3. Oh No! 'Skeem Saam's' Lesego Marakalla, aka Rachel, is leaving the show! TshisaLIVE
  4. US musician Tyrese slammed for post on 'white slavery' in SA TshisaLIVE
  5. Pitch Black Afro found guilty of culpable homicide TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

"We are fighting two pandemics": Ramaphosa speaks about GBV spike during SA's ...
Easing lockdown: SA restaurants, hair salons, casinos and movie theatres to ...
X