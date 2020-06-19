TshisaLIVE

Lerato K responds to Rasta’s portrait moemish of her: He did us dirty!

19 June 2020 - 12:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Lerato Kganyago and her followers had a great laugh over Rasta's painting of her.
Lerato Kganyago and her followers had a great laugh over Rasta's painting of her.
Image: Instagram/Lerato Kganyago

Instead of responding with anger or nastiness, Lerato Kganyago decided to respond to the "not so great" portrait of her and twelep Taka Tina with light-hearted humour.

The painting by infamous Lebani "Rasta" Sirenje wasn't well done at all, and left the Metro FM DJ wondering what was happening.

"What's going on here?" Lerato asked on Twitter when the painting emerged.

As it turns out, Taka had apparently "asked" Rasta to draw him and Lerato based on a (photoshopped) picture of the pair at an event.

Rasta obliged, but the outcome obviously took a turn...

"He did us dirty," Lerato said, agreeing with her twelep friend Taka that Rasta could have put in more effort.

Check out the hot mess in the tweet below:

Maybe Rasta should add "comedian" to his bio...

LOL, he's hilarious!

