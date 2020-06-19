LISTEN | Isibaya's Zakhele Mabasa on Covid-19 anxiety: 'I feel safer on set than at home'
With three popular TV series shutting production in recent weeks because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Isibaya actor Zakhele Mabasa says he feels safer than ever on the set of the show.
In a podcast interview with TshisaLIVE this week, the actor lifted the lid on the safety measures put in place to prevent the cast and crew from contracting the virus.
“Our producers have gone to a large extent in practising safety measures. You can actually tell a huge budget has been used just to ensure that we are safe on set,” he said.
“The only challenge is when you leave home, but as soon as you enter your car, you know there are safety precautions that are taken ... The environment has changed drastically - in a way, you can't even realise you're on the same set.
“So for me, being on set is much safer than being on the streets and at home. I'm actually safer on set than I am at home, as well as malls.”
Zakhele, who plays Skhaleni on the soapie, said the show was going full steam ahead with shooting new episodes. He also hinted that there was going to be a new dynamic added to his role.
“Viewers must expect a huge surprise because as it is now, in the writing room, the writers are busy discussing a huge twist for my character. All I can say for now is a very interesting storyline from Skhaleni [is coming]. When it comes to that, our writers don't sacrifice - they go all out for all their characters.”
Zakhele added that he won't be killed off, nor will he be leaving the show. like some of his former colleagues - Nomzamo Mbatha, Menzi Ngubane and Jessica Nkosi - who saw their characters exit earlier this year.
“As you know, we've come a long way with former cast members. They even have become my family ... Having them leave was not a good sign. We shared a lot and clicked. Obviously they have their own reasons for leaving.
“But with me, people mustn't worry ... It's the viewers that should be worried. The storyline will actually turn the tables around. They must decide whether I'm staying or leaving.”