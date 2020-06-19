LISTEN | Isibaya's Zakhele Mabasa on Covid-19 anxiety: 'I feel safer on set than at home'

Zakhele, who plays Skhaleni on the soapie, said the show was going full steam ahead with shooting new episodes. He also hinted that there was going to be a new dynamic added to his role.

“Viewers must expect a huge surprise because as it is now, in the writing room, the writers are busy discussing a huge twist for my character. All I can say for now is a very interesting storyline from Skhaleni [is coming]. When it comes to that, our writers don't sacrifice - they go all out for all their characters.”

Zakhele added that he won't be killed off, nor will he be leaving the show. like some of his former colleagues - Nomzamo Mbatha, Menzi Ngubane and Jessica Nkosi - who saw their characters exit earlier this year.

“As you know, we've come a long way with former cast members. They even have become my family ... Having them leave was not a good sign. We shared a lot and clicked. Obviously they have their own reasons for leaving.

“But with me, people mustn't worry ... It's the viewers that should be worried. The storyline will actually turn the tables around. They must decide whether I'm staying or leaving.”