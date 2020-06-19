Rami Chuene to the president: 'We can’t hide men’s behaviour behind alcohol abuse'

Just hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation and waged war on femicide and gender-based violence, actress Rami Chuene has urged him not to give in to excuses and do more than just talk.

Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Wednesday, urging the country to stand together to protect women and children.

“We have been saddened by the recurring news of men attacking and killing women in the past few weeks. Men continue to kill women in the most horrific and barbaric fashion.

“The women of our country don’t feel safe in their homes, they don’t feel safe in their workplaces, places of worship and even just walking in the street. Young people, and in particular men, must become even more active in the fight against GBV.”

Rami was watching the address and on Twitter penned a note to the president, telling him that men kill and cannot hide their behaviour behind alcohol.

“We can’t hide men’s behaviour behind alcohol abuse. Men kill in season and out of season. They kill day and night. They kill when drunk and when sober. They kill pushed and totally unprovoked. Men kill, period, my president.”