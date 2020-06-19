Rami Chuene to the president: 'We can’t hide men’s behaviour behind alcohol abuse'
Just hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation and waged war on femicide and gender-based violence, actress Rami Chuene has urged him not to give in to excuses and do more than just talk.
Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Wednesday, urging the country to stand together to protect women and children.
“We have been saddened by the recurring news of men attacking and killing women in the past few weeks. Men continue to kill women in the most horrific and barbaric fashion.
“The women of our country don’t feel safe in their homes, they don’t feel safe in their workplaces, places of worship and even just walking in the street. Young people, and in particular men, must become even more active in the fight against GBV.”
Rami was watching the address and on Twitter penned a note to the president, telling him that men kill and cannot hide their behaviour behind alcohol.
“We can’t hide men’s behaviour behind alcohol abuse. Men kill in season and out of season. They kill day and night. They kill when drunk and when sober. They kill pushed and totally unprovoked. Men kill, period, my president.”
Rami also called for action to be taken and justice to be served on those found guilty of gender-based violence.
“What are we going to do though about this gender-based violence my president? Speaking for them, remembering them is all good but we are begging for justice. Re kgopela action. Basadi ba fela.”
Lerato Mvelase added her voice to the calls for the police and government to step in and address the scourge, adding that “the law never loved us”.
“Women we are in big trouble and when we speak we are bitter black women. Women look out for the red flags right at the beginning and believe them. He is obsessed, it’s not love. He is a bully, he is not manly. He is insecure and he will do things to break your confidence,” she said, in a lengthy thread on the topic.
She added that a “real man will embrace you and he will be whole with or without you”.