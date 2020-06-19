Tweeps can’t keep away from Papa Penny’s show even after dragging him
True to Twitter's fluid loyalty and fake rage, the same Papa Penny who trended earlier this week after tweeps thought his behaviour towards Mama Nomi and his family was a tad “trashy”, topped the Twitter trends list as people failed to stay away.
The reality TV star had trended after tweeps saw that on his trip to Mauritius with his family, he booked himself a first class ticked and made his family fly economy. Obviously there were those who chose to stan the man over his “bold” decision. But for many others, this painted the Tsonga disco music icon as narcissistic and when they added up all the “other little” insensitive things he often says and does to Mama Nomi, the outcome was him being dragged on the TL.
In addition to things like making Mama Nomi sit on the floor next to his throne and his commentary about Mama Nomi's weight, some tweeps think Papa Penny could benefit from some “anti-bullying” lessons.
However, that still didn't stop them from tuning into the latest episode of his show on Thursday. Despite Papa Penny's apparent shortcomings, it seems his fans outweigh his haters on these social media streets.
The proof showed in the reactions, check them out below.
Bathi "his shoes cry in the house" we will be strong 😂 #PapaPennyAhee https://t.co/lZQB2FTlfj— Tshego Mabena (@Feli_cd) June 19, 2020
Yasssss if mama Nomi is good, we are all good. You are welcome to go watch Madam and Mercy if you have a problem #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/LdBMghKmRB— 👑🇧🇼 Mmabatho 🇧🇼👑 (@Mmabatho93) June 18, 2020
It is like driving, we cannot all drive only one person can, Papa Penny is in the driver ‘seat and Mama Nomy is at the passenger seat 🤣🤣🤣#PapaPennyAhee . pic.twitter.com/SrKRUe6E6t— zet-i (@mswazimakhubel1) June 18, 2020
If you were angry over plane ticket you can go watch madam is madam in peace, here we listen to Mama Nomi, if she's happy we happy #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/gAi9D07nE8— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) June 18, 2020
#PapaPennyAhee people ignore the bullying that Papa Penny is doing on this show... pic.twitter.com/IgXJUtew5I— Taima La Atang (@MatlohaClement) June 18, 2020
this nigga is unfair 😭! He had booked first class for himself and for thee fam a lower class.. And even his wife could join h😂💔#PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/BDAPKGmrGc— yourgirl.munchiie♡♡ (@callhermunchiie) June 18, 2020
She said it last week🤣#PapaPennyAhee https://t.co/144wjEF7uK— SINOVUYO (@SinovuyoSibango) June 18, 2020
#PapaPennyAhee it doesn't even matter. Half of the people commenting have never been in plane or to Mauritius or have never been anywhere with their partners.— #level3lockdown (@VusBiyel) June 18, 2020
Some have never been to local resort... https://t.co/mooeXGFg2K
I will only take #PapaPennyAhee slander serious if people show us their baecation pics/dynamics first. Otherwise... Let's move on ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/1zH4IVKD6a— Malambule (@Ckabopha) June 18, 2020
He he Papa penny economy, but you can't take your parents to KFC #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/JSYyD5MyHN— LesG 🇿🇦 (@lesegosegone2) June 18, 2020
"I want to look nice like other woman on a holiday " I felt that from mama nomi😭 #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/zNxktksrkS— tryphosa makoto🏳️🌈 (@tryphosamakoto) June 18, 2020
The fact that Papa Penny's wife was not bothered by her husband's choice of tickets is a perfect indication that we should stay out of people's business 😂🚶🏿♂️🚩🚩#PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/duacvOEiN0— _khomotso (@KhomotjoAlly2) June 18, 2020