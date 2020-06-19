TshisaLIVE

Tweeps can’t keep away from Papa Penny’s show even after dragging him

19 June 2020 - 11:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Papa Penny often says Mama Nomi is his everything but tweeps have doubts.
Image: Instagram/Papa penny

True to Twitter's fluid loyalty and fake rage, the same Papa Penny who trended earlier this week after tweeps thought his behaviour towards Mama Nomi and his family was a tad “trashy”, topped the Twitter trends list as people failed to stay away.

The reality TV star had trended after tweeps saw that on his trip to Mauritius with his family, he booked himself a first class ticked and made his family fly economy. Obviously there were those who chose to stan the man over his “bold” decision. But for many others, this painted the Tsonga disco music icon as narcissistic and when they added up all the “other little” insensitive things he often says and does to Mama Nomi, the outcome was him being dragged on the TL.

In addition to things like making Mama Nomi sit on the floor next to his throne and his commentary about Mama Nomi's weight, some tweeps think Papa Penny could benefit from some “anti-bullying” lessons.

However, that still didn't stop them from tuning into the latest episode of his show on Thursday. Despite Papa Penny's apparent shortcomings, it seems his fans outweigh his haters on these social media streets.

The proof showed in the reactions, check them out below.

