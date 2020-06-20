TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee challenges young boys to change: Toxic masculinity is a virus

20 June 2020 - 10:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Prince Kaybee thinks men have to introspect.
Image: Instagram/ Prince Kaybee

As the conversation about gender-based violence and the rate of femicide in South Africa continues, DJ Prince Kaybee has asked that the attention be turned to boys who need serious introspection in addition to realising that toxic masculinity is the real virus.

Speaking in the wake of the funerals of the two women who topped the Twitter trends list last week, after their lives were brutally cut short in separate GBV incidents, Prince said men were the worst pandemic women have had to endure.

"Actually, we are the worst pandemic to ever affect women. I can tell you this for free, toxic masculinity is a virus and guess who has the vaccine? Change yourself young man," he said.

Prince was adding his voice to the broader conversation which has seen many South African celebs speak out against GBV and femicide. People such as Zola Hashatsi, Simphiwe Dana, DJ Black Coffee, Lerato Sengadi and many others have also called for men to introspect and stop hurting and killing women.

