Rami Chuene falls victim to R5.5k international scam overseas

Actress Rami Chuene has lifted the lid on being a victim of fraud, claiming that someone in America was living their best life with her bank card.

The actress shared the news of the scam on Twitter after a tweep spoke about detecting some fraudulent activity on her bank account.

While the tweep expressed her fears of the possibility of not getting her money back, Rami pitched in sharing her recent scam story.

Rami explained how she was not aware someone in America was spending her money for an entire month.

She also revealed how the person spent about R5,500 buying fried chicken, pizza and kitchenware.

Fortunately for Rami, she got all her money back as she was able to prove she was in SA the whole time.