Rami Chuene falls victim to R5.5k international scam overseas
Actress Rami Chuene has lifted the lid on being a victim of fraud, claiming that someone in America was living their best life with her bank card.
The actress shared the news of the scam on Twitter after a tweep spoke about detecting some fraudulent activity on her bank account.
While the tweep expressed her fears of the possibility of not getting her money back, Rami pitched in sharing her recent scam story.
Rami explained how she was not aware someone in America was spending her money for an entire month.
She also revealed how the person spent about R5,500 buying fried chicken, pizza and kitchenware.
Fortunately for Rami, she got all her money back as she was able to prove she was in SA the whole time.
For a whole month someone in the US bought fried chicken & pizza about 3k. Then some kitchenware, about 2,5k. Bummer was the notifications coming weeks later. Luckily I got all my money back cos I couldn’t be in the US & Jozi same time, during lockdown.— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) June 15, 2020
Talking on another “scam”, back in April Rami shared her frustration about “con artists” in the entertainment industry using the Covid-19 lockdown as an excuse not to pay talent.
Taking to Twitter, Rami claimed dodgy practices in the industry, at the time when the lockdown was implemented, had artists' money “on lockdown too”.
Sharing an example of how artists were being played, Rami wrote: “Due to the lockdown, we were not able to process payment for the invoice you submitted in November 2019.”