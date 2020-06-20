Zola Nombona to her little one: Your life has given me a reason to fight harder

Actress Zola Nombona can't stop gushing over her little one, Cebelihle. She's also been reflecting on how he has motivated her to become better and stronger.

The star announced the birth of her little one earlier this month and showed him off to fans in a series of Instagram posts this week.

She left little love notes for her prince in the captions.

“I’m now superhuman because of you, my heart. I love you so much, Cebelihle,” she wrote.

In another, she said he had given her "power" to improve herself.

“Your life has given me a reason to fight harder, to live bolder, to take nothing lying down. You’ve given me power,” she wrote.