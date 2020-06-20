TshisaLIVE

Zola Nombona to her little one: Your life has given me a reason to fight harder

20 June 2020 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Zola Nombona recently welcomed her little prince Cebelihle.
Image: Zola Nombona's Instagram

Actress Zola Nombona can't stop gushing over her little one, Cebelihle. She's also been reflecting on how he has motivated her to become better and stronger.

The star announced the birth of her little one earlier this month and showed him off to fans in a series of Instagram posts this week.

She left little love notes for her prince in the captions.

“I’m now superhuman because of you, my heart. I love you so much, Cebelihle,” she wrote.

In another, she said he had given her "power" to improve herself.

Your life has given me a reason to fight harder, to live bolder, to take nothing lying down. You’ve given me power,” she wrote.

Zola announced her pregnancy back in February with a cute snap that showed off her baby bump.

In a love letter to her unborn son, Zola wrote at the time: “Here is my love flourishing. My world has changed and created.

“Your voice will be like the song I've longed for, and no musician in the world could ever compose. Your eyes will take away the fog that has been shutting down mine. Your smile will wipe away every tear. Your hand will sustain me forever. You gave me strength I never knew I had.”

