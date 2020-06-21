AKA shades celebs for not being consistent in their outrage
“If only celebrities were this vocal about our country when people said we were murdering foreigners”
Rapper AKA has called out celebs who rush to defend the country when it is being dragged by international stars, but less vocal when the country was accused of murdering foreigners.
SA hit the headlines this week when US musician and actor Tyrese Gibson posted a misleading Instagram post which partially depicts “white slavery” in SA. It was captioned “the flip ... get to YouTube this is what’s going on in SA”.
Before the post was deleted, several celebs defended the country and slammed the star.
Taking to Twitter on Thursday, AKA claimed that these celebs had been less vocal last year when the country was accused of xenophobia.
“If only celebrities were this vocal about our country when people said we were murdering foreigners. Makes you think,” he said.
AKA has never been one to hold his tongue, and last September demanded an apology from Nigerian muso Burna Boy for claims he made about “his people” being killed in SA during xenophobic violence.
At the time, the Fela In Versace hitmaker challenged the claim that mostly foreigners were killed in the violence, and asked if local celebs who were “duped” into believing this would mourn their countrymen.
Fans were split over the rapper’s latest comments and flooded his social media mentions with their opinions on the matter.
Selective compatriotism. What can we say🤷🏾♀️I am glad people are finally putting South Aaah first.— BHOVARESS 👑 (@RubuThulisa) June 18, 2020
We've passed that AKA. We are dealing with a new issue now🤔— AFRICAN_COMRADE (@Brian_zuluh) June 18, 2020
Their principles change depending on who they are dealing with. Bloody hypocrites! pic.twitter.com/qq5aWRtFWx— iVenda Lase Mlazi (@Oscar_T_Hamese) June 18, 2020
U Canceled Burna Boy Visa you apart of the problem— SA Men Killed Tshego (@Shaka_Sotho) June 18, 2020
Thank you AKA these celebrities always look away where they don't benefit but cry wolf when needs our help. pic.twitter.com/e2Oep3XH54— South African rose 🌅🌈🍀🌄🌈 (@NkosinomusaB) June 18, 2020
Since #Lockdown "AKA" is getting depressed.. looking for attention!— Marquis Dubem (@El180degrees) June 18, 2020
You need to keep quiet wena. Lest you forget how you used your FOUR-YEAR-OLD daughter, Kairo Forbes, as a clapback to clout. just sit down😑 pic.twitter.com/rQdXulHFHd— Busisiwe C Seabe (@Ms_BSeabe) June 18, 2020