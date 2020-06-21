AKA shades celebs for not being consistent in their outrage

Rapper AKA has called out celebs who rush to defend the country when it is being dragged by international stars, but less vocal when the country was accused of murdering foreigners.

SA hit the headlines this week when US musician and actor Tyrese Gibson posted a misleading Instagram post which partially depicts “white slavery” in SA. It was captioned “the flip ... get to YouTube this is what’s going on in SA”.

Before the post was deleted, several celebs defended the country and slammed the star.