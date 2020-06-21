TshisaLIVE

AKA shades celebs for not being consistent in their outrage

“If only celebrities were this vocal about our country when people said we were murdering foreigners”

21 June 2020 - 13:00 By Kyle Zeeman
AKA has put other celebs on blast.
Image: Instagram/ AKA

Rapper AKA has called out celebs who rush to defend the country when it is being dragged by international stars, but less vocal when the country was accused of murdering foreigners.

SA hit the headlines this week when US musician and actor Tyrese Gibson posted a misleading Instagram post which partially depicts “white slavery” in SA. It was captioned “the flip ... get to YouTube this is what’s going on in SA”. 

Before the post was deleted, several celebs defended the country and slammed the star.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, AKA claimed that these celebs had been less vocal last year when the country was accused of xenophobia.

“If only celebrities were this vocal about our country when people said we were murdering foreigners. Makes you think,” he said.

AKA has never been one to hold his tongue, and last September demanded an apology from Nigerian muso Burna Boy for claims he made about “his people” being killed in SA during xenophobic violence.

At the time, the Fela In Versace hitmaker challenged the claim that mostly foreigners were killed in the violence, and asked if local celebs who were “duped” into believing this would mourn their countrymen.

Fans were split over the rapper’s latest comments and flooded his social media mentions with their opinions on the matter.

