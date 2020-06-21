Boity delivers stinging clapback to bodyshamer
Boity has left a hater dizzy, after he tried to body shame her.
The star was living her best life on Twitter, posting about a cellphone as part of an ambassador gig, when one follower criticised her fingers.
Yes! Her fingers.
Boity was not here for the shade, and told him that he doesn’t have to worry about her fingers because he would never see them in person.
“They will never touch you so don't worry,” she wrote.
They will never touch you so don't worry. 😁 https://t.co/BiUJZu8Rrt— #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) June 17, 2020
Fans were in meltdown mode over the spicy clapback and soon Boity found herself on the Twitter trends list, as they weighed in.
They shared hilarious memes, joking about how Boity had swerved the hater and took shots at him.
Here are some of our fav reactions.
Is he okay? Someone check on him pic.twitter.com/hKlQFAn519— Tshephang (@tshephang1602) June 17, 2020