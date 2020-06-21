TshisaLIVE

Boity delivers stinging clapback to bodyshamer

21 June 2020 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Boity put the troll in his place.
Image: @Boity/Instagram

Boity has left a hater dizzy, after he tried to body shame her.

The star was living her best life on Twitter, posting about a cellphone as part of an ambassador gig, when one follower criticised her fingers.

Yes! Her fingers.

Boity was not here for the shade, and told him that he doesn’t have to worry about her fingers because he would never see them in person.

“They will never touch you so don't worry,” she wrote.

Fans were in meltdown mode over the spicy clapback and soon Boity found herself on the Twitter trends list, as they weighed in.

They shared hilarious memes, joking about how Boity had swerved the hater and took shots at him.

Here are some of our fav reactions.

