Cassper Nyovest and Khuli Chana are on a mission to continue HHP's legacy

21 June 2020 - 08:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Cassper Nyovest says working with Khuli Chana is a continuation of HHP’s legacy.
Cassper Nyovest is grateful for HHP's contribution to his career and, alongside Khuli Chana, wants to continue the late rapper's legacy.

Cassper Nyovest revealed this week that he is working with HHP's other protégé, Khuli, on his new project.

He said he felt the collab was important because they were both led by HHP.

 “Both of us are branches from HHP tree,” he gushed.

Cassper reflected on coming from a small town and said he never believed he could be anything great, until Khuli gave him hope.

“Coming from a small town, I never believed I could be anything great so guys like Khuli gave us hope”.

The pair have worked together on a couple of songs before, releasing Ichu in 2019.

Khuli Chana went down memory lane in an interview with TshisaLIVE last year, explaining that Jabba hyped him at the beginning of his career, when many did not know who he was.

“Jabba used to randomly jump on our performance sets as a surprise, and the fans would lose their minds. He did that at the peak of his career. He believed in us so much, and everybody had to follow suit,” Khuli said.

