Cassper Nyovest and Khuli Chana are on a mission to continue HHP's legacy

Cassper Nyovest is grateful for HHP's contribution to his career and, alongside Khuli Chana, wants to continue the late rapper's legacy.

Cassper Nyovest revealed this week that he is working with HHP's other protégé, Khuli, on his new project.

He said he felt the collab was important because they were both led by HHP.

“Both of us are branches from HHP tree,” he gushed.

Cassper reflected on coming from a small town and said he never believed he could be anything great, until Khuli gave him hope.

“Coming from a small town, I never believed I could be anything great so guys like Khuli gave us hope”.