Celeste Ntuli resists calls that lobola must go

The post sparked fierce debate on her page, with some saying abuse is often not about money but self-respect.

“Yes, that’s true, but we must get rid of the mentality of wanting money from a man,” she told a follower.

She also hit back at one fan asking if lobola must then go. The practice has sometimes been criticised as a tradition of paying for a bride and a husband taking ownership of her.

“You are pushing it!! Lobola comes after you have met and spent some time with someone that you love,” Celeste explained.

She said that culture is important and should be embraced fully.

“Culture must remain culture, it is like a ring on the white wedding. All we need to do is to cut the white wedding because it’s not our culture and it is costly. A traditional wedding is still a wedding,” she said.