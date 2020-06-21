Celeste Ntuli resists calls that lobola must go
Comedian Celeste Ntuli has called for an open discussion on women who “prostitute themselves” to get things from men.
Taking to Instagram this week, Celeste shared a post about normalising “asking women for their account numbers before you ask for their cellphone numbers” and the response, urging women to be independent.
Celeste said the comments were “conversations we must be ready to have!”, and suggested it was a form of gender-based violence.
The post sparked fierce debate on her page, with some saying abuse is often not about money but self-respect.
“Yes, that’s true, but we must get rid of the mentality of wanting money from a man,” she told a follower.
She also hit back at one fan asking if lobola must then go. The practice has sometimes been criticised as a tradition of paying for a bride and a husband taking ownership of her.
“You are pushing it!! Lobola comes after you have met and spent some time with someone that you love,” Celeste explained.
She said that culture is important and should be embraced fully.
“Culture must remain culture, it is like a ring on the white wedding. All we need to do is to cut the white wedding because it’s not our culture and it is costly. A traditional wedding is still a wedding,” she said.