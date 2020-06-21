Nomsa Buthelezi on experiencing GBV: 'Women must fight when they are facing death'

Actress Nomsa Buthelezi says her heart bleeds for the femicide pandemic that South African women face.

With the murders of several women dominating headlines over the last two weeks, Nomsa told TshisaLIVE that many in the LGBTIQ+ community were targeted because of their sexuality.

She recounted her own experience of abuse, adding that women in SA feared for their lives every day.

“When I came out of the closet, many men were against me. They wanted to know why I was dating women,” she said.

“There's a guy that I grew up with who told me people were talking about my sexuality. They said if their mentor was still alive, he would have insulted the lesbian out of me and I would be straight again.