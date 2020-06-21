Somizi on gay marriage in 'conservative' Africa: 'I always knew I would get married'

While several African countries still do not allow gay marriages, Somizi says he always planned to get married and make a big deal of it.

The Idols SA judge tied the knot in a traditional ceremony late last year and had a white wedding celebration a few months ago.

Speaking to Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi on Instagram Live this week, Somizi was asked about the difficulties of getting married on a continent where gay marriages are in some places illegal.

He said that he had always planned to get married, because he is “a rebel”.

“I am a rebel. I don’t allow any form of rule or society to dictate what I should do, especially when it comes to me being me.

“I always knew that I was born here to live my life and I am not going to live according to someone else’s acceptance of me.”

He admitted that his wedding being broadcast on TV, like it was, may not have happened in a “homophobic” country, but he still wanted to make a splash.

“The world was going to know about it. It was going to happen. I always knew that I was going to get married, even before we had the right to same-sex marriage.”