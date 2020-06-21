TshisaLIVE

Somizi on gay marriage in 'conservative' Africa: 'I always knew I would get married'

21 June 2020 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Somizi says he is a rebel.
Somizi says he is a rebel.
Image: Instagram/ Somizi

While several African countries still do not allow gay marriages, Somizi says he always planned to get married and make a big deal of it.

The Idols SA judge tied the knot in a traditional ceremony late last year and had a white wedding celebration a few months ago.

Speaking to Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi on Instagram Live this week, Somizi was asked about the difficulties of getting married on a continent where gay marriages are in some places illegal.

He said that he had always planned to get married, because he is “a rebel”.

“I am a rebel. I don’t allow any form of rule or society to dictate what I should do, especially when it comes to me being me.

“I always knew that I was born here to live my life and I am not going to live according to someone else’s acceptance of me.”

He admitted that his wedding being broadcast on TV, like it was, may not have happened in a “homophobic” country, but he still wanted to make a splash.

“The world was going to know about it. It was going to happen. I always knew that I was going to get married, even before we had the right to same-sex marriage.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Somizi posts snap of R5m car in his driveway, fans go into a frenzy

Somizi really flexes different though... yoh!
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Somizi on 2010 World Cup saving his career: 'I was counted down and out'

'Not once did I say that's too big.. I said bring it on. I'll forever be grateful for the opportunity to work with the entire team.'
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Somizi on his lockdown weight gain: 'I really enjoy my new mkhaba and feel like a proper BEE'

While many have complained about gaining weight under lockdown, Somizi is taking it all in his stride and is proud of his little mkhaba
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. ‘Hands off the Fergusons' - Zenande Mfenyana defends 'The Queen' producers TshisaLIVE
  2. Papa Penny slams ‘abusive & stingy’ claims: I'm not a Motsepe, jealous people ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi posts snap of R5m car in his driveway, fans go into a frenzy TshisaLIVE
  4. Prince Kaybee: Imagine releasing an album with the same beat throughout TshisaLIVE
  5. US musician Tyrese slammed for post on 'white slavery' in SA TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

"We are fighting two pandemics": Ramaphosa speaks about GBV spike during SA's ...
Easing lockdown: SA restaurants, hair salons, casinos and movie theatres to ...
X