Maphorisa on Prince Kaybee's 'same beat' dig: I hope he's not talking about Kabza

Remember last week when Prince Kaybee had "great album making advice" to share on the TL, and tweeps were convinced he was actually throwing a sub-tweet at a certain DJ?

Well, tweeps were on to something because DJ Maphorisa came out guns blazing to defend Kabza De Small as he felt Prince Kaybee was taking indirect shoots at him.

Last week Prince Kaybee took to social media to share his thoughts on what makes a great album, saying great albums offered variety, while taking jabs at albums that sound like "one long song".

Even though Prince didn't specifically name anybody, Phori caught the sub with both hands.