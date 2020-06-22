TshisaLIVE

'Muvhango' creator Duma Ndlovu: The sick mentality of tribalism is still very much with us

22 June 2020 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Producer Duma Ndlovu has called for young people to be educated about tribalism. .
Producer Duma Ndlovu has called for young people to be educated about tribalism. .
Image: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Elvis Ntombela

While the battles gender-based violence, police brutality and the Covid-19 pandemic, director Duma Ndlovu has also called for an end to the scourge of tribalism.

Duma recently took to Facebook to slam those who mocked Venda people after President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation, a court case involving alleged VBS Bank looters hit the headlines and production of the soapie Muvhango was halted because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Yesterday in the top 10 list of trending topics on Twitter there was a curious entry that twitteratti was quick to point out. Three of the 10 trending topics included people who speak TshiVenda, the minority language spoken by people from Limpopo.

“In a normal country there should actually be no reason to point this out, but, as the twitter generation would remind us, this is South Africa circa 2020, and the sick mentality of tribalism, which was entrenched and legalised by the apartheid-mad scientists, is still very much with us!” he wrote.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Duma said he had to speak out after seeing a rise in tribalism, especially towards TshiVenda speakers, over the last few years.

“If you look at it historically, there was a massive chasm between different groups of speakers because of the apartheid system of putting people who speak a certain language in certain townships. They massively succeeded in separating us.

“The black consciousness movement helped us come together, but when tribalism rears its ugly head again, it means some of us in society have failed to teach our children about the ills of tribalism.”

He said the surge in tribalism came from the younger generation who were not properly educated on the topic and were influenced by “white supremacy”.

He called on the government to consider making it compulsory for everyone to learn TshiVenda at school.

“Families must go back into their cocoons and teach their children the right way. Mass education is failing us drastically because it is being manipulated. Some of this is unintentional, some of it comes from ignorance.

"With the massive influence of our history, some of us want to be like our masters, which is to be expected. The responsibility is on us to teach our children and grandchildren to be good to other people, regardless of their race or tribe.”

Unathi Nkayi cleared for 'Xhosa' comment

'Tribalistic' remarks not hateful - BCCSA
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Samkelo Ndlovu slams 'tribalists', says she won't explain her origins to anyone

Stop tribalism. Do better people...
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Pearl Thusi on tribalism: Let's allow people to be happy

Pearl Thusi has defended Unathi Nkayi after her Xhosa comment
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Mpho Letsholonyane apologises for offending with 'Jesus is Shangaan' cartoon

"My intention was never to hurt anyone. It’s an old video. Didn’t put any thought into it because Mdu was on the TL and I came across the vid and ...
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Most read

  1. Papa Penny slams ‘abusive & stingy’ claims: I'm not a Motsepe, jealous people ... TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘Hands off the Fergusons' - Zenande Mfenyana defends 'The Queen' producers TshisaLIVE
  3. Rami Chuene falls victim to R5.5k international scam overseas TshisaLIVE
  4. Somizi posts snap of R5m car in his driveway, fans go into a frenzy TshisaLIVE
  5. Prince Kaybee: Imagine releasing an album with the same beat throughout TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

"We are fighting two pandemics": Ramaphosa speaks about GBV spike during SA's ...
Easing lockdown: SA restaurants, hair salons, casinos and movie theatres to ...
X