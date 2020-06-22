Zodwa's not here for new bae tips after Vusi speaks about their split

Zodwa Wabantu is single and ready to mingle after her recent break-up, but isn’t here for any recommendations.

The star’s love life made headlines again over the weekend when her ex, Vusi, told Sunday Sun he decided to pull the plug on their romance because of something Zodwa had posted online.

“I dumped her because she posted something I didn’t like on her social media accounts. What she posted reflected badly on me, and I told her that. I don’t want to get into detail about the break-up, except that many things happened after that incident.

“Those things drove me over the edge and the best option was to dump her. I told her I want out of the relationship and she understood,” he said.

He rubbished any suggestions that the break-up was over a new love interest.

Zodwa told the paper she was over Vusi and had already bedded two other guys, but she seemed to U-turn on this claim and joked about it in an Instagram post.