Zodwa's not here for new bae tips after Vusi speaks about their split
Zodwa Wabantu is single and ready to mingle after her recent break-up, but isn’t here for any recommendations.
The star’s love life made headlines again over the weekend when her ex, Vusi, told Sunday Sun he decided to pull the plug on their romance because of something Zodwa had posted online.
“I dumped her because she posted something I didn’t like on her social media accounts. What she posted reflected badly on me, and I told her that. I don’t want to get into detail about the break-up, except that many things happened after that incident.
“Those things drove me over the edge and the best option was to dump her. I told her I want out of the relationship and she understood,” he said.
He rubbished any suggestions that the break-up was over a new love interest.
Zodwa told the paper she was over Vusi and had already bedded two other guys, but she seemed to U-turn on this claim and joked about it in an Instagram post.
She also shut down one fan's referral for a new man when the woman wrote: “I have a guy for you rich and good.”
The dancer said she did not need a man to look after her and won’t entertain matchmakers.
"I have a brain and hands to work for myself, Angiyona imbhungulu,” she wrote.
Speaking to Enhle Mbali on her Sincerely Yours talk show last year, Zodwa said she could get “any man” she wanted.
Earlier this month she told TshisaLIVE she was in a good space, but was still holding out on fixing things with Vusi.
“As someone who lives her life in the spotlight, my relationships are very public. When people ask if we have broken up, I tell them it is over but we are still trying to work things out,” she said.
“I love him and hope we can fix things.”