AKA ‘disturbed’ by people dragging him into Cassper’s 'baby' announcement

Rapper AKA found himself in the middle of a social media storm on Monday after his rival Cassper Nyovest announced he is going to be a dad.

Cassper revealed the good news in a Twitter post of an ultrasound on an album cover.

“I'm going to be a father any minute now so I decided to name my album AMN (Any Minute Now). The album cover is an actual scan of my son in his beautiful mother's womb. Excited about this album, but I'm more excited about being a dad to a beautiful baby boy,” he wrote.

While many were excited at the news and congratulated him, others suggested it could be a publicity stunt.

Of course, it didn’t take long before it became as much about AKA as it was about Cassper.

Fans flooded AKA’s mentions with the news about Cassper, and joked that perhaps their children would become friends.

A few even suggested the two may date, leading to raised eyebrows and a mouthful from AKA.

He said the idea was “sick” and reminded them that they were talking about a four-year-old and an unborn child.