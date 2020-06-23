TshisaLIVE

AKA ‘disturbed’ by people dragging him into Cassper’s 'baby' announcement

23 June 2020 - 14:30 By Kyle Zeeman
Rapper AKA has drawn the line.
Rapper AKA has drawn the line.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

Rapper AKA found himself in the middle of a social media storm on Monday after his rival Cassper Nyovest announced  he is going to be a dad.

Cassper revealed the good news in a Twitter post of an ultrasound on an album cover.

“I'm going to be a father any minute now so I decided to name my album AMN (Any Minute Now). The album cover is an actual scan of my son in his beautiful mother's womb. Excited about this album, but I'm more excited about being a dad to a beautiful baby boy,” he wrote.

While many were excited at the news and congratulated him, others suggested it could be a publicity stunt.

Of course, it didn’t take long before it became as much about AKA as it was about Cassper.

Fans flooded AKA’s mentions with the news about Cassper, and joked that perhaps their children would become friends.

A few even suggested the two may date, leading to raised eyebrows and a mouthful from AKA.

He said the idea was “sick” and reminded them that they were talking about a four-year-old and an unborn child.

Some pointed out that he had put Kairo into the spotlight when he once claimed she was “10x richer” than his haters.

Others claimed the muso could not draw the line here when he was the one swearing at other people’s parents.

AKA hit back, questioning the logic of the argument.

PR stunt or Nah? Cassper Nyovest: I'm more excited about being a dad to a beautiful baby boy

While many were overjoyed by the news, some were cautious and questioned whether it could be a publicity stunt
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

DJ Zinhle defends Kairo from trolls who tell her to address her frustrations with AKA

DJ Zinhle made it VERY clear that Kairo was off limits!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

AKA jokes about 'running' for president, takes a jab at Cassper's fans

AKA went as far as naming his ministers should he be "president".
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | The one earring mystery left 'Uyajola 99' fans invested for days! TshisaLIVE
  2. Boity delivers stinging clapback to bodyshamer TshisaLIVE
  3. Papa Penny slams ‘abusive & stingy’ claims: I'm not a Motsepe, jealous people ... TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Fresh: I’ve had death threats, my home's been petrol bombed and I’ve been ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Rami Chuene falls victim to R5.5k international scam overseas TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Zuma corruption trial postponed to September
Smuggling at SA/Zim border runs rampant as border desperations escalate
X